RAKTA, Joby and Skyports partner to launch air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah by 2027

Service expected to start with inter-emirate corridor connecting Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah

The Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (“RAKTA”), Joby Aviation, Inc., a company developing electric air taxis for commercial passenger service, and Skyports Infrastructure (“Skyports”) today announced a long-term collaboration to launch a passenger air taxi service network in the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah (“RAK”) by 2027. The announcement followed the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, marking a significant milestone in advancing innovative and sustainable mobility solutions in the UAE. The partnership will bring together the direct support of RAKTA, Skyports’ leadership in developing vertiport infrastructure, and Joby’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, to design, develop and operate the first air taxi service in RAK.

“This partnership reflects Ras Al Khaimah’s strategic vision to shape the future of mobility by integrating advanced transport solutions within its urban and tourism ecosystem,” said H.E Esmaeel Hasan Alblooshi, RAKTA Director General. “This step is an extension of Ras Al Khaimah’s Comprehensive Mobility Plan 2030, which focuses on innovation, sustainability, and the integration of transport modes. The launch of air taxi services represents a qualitative addition that provides fast, efficient, and eco-friendly mobility options, meeting the needs of both residents and visitors. It also contributes to enhancing quality of life and reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a modern, smart city and an attractive global destination.”

“Our work to deploy an air taxi service in the UAE is becoming a model for how advanced air mobility can reshape transportation systems globally,” JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Aviation. “By bringing together the aircraft, the infrastructure and the regulator from day one, we are creating a clearly defined path to accelerate the launch of commercial air taxi service. We look forward to bringing this new route to life with our partners RAKTA and Skyports, and continue to build on the foundation we’ve laid across the UAE.”

Commenting on the news, Duncan Walker, CEO, Skyports, said: “Following our MoU with RAKTA in May 2024 to establish the foundations for a vertiport network in RAK, we’re excited to see the project move to the next tangible phase of development with Joby as the aircraft OEM and service launch partner. With the strong progress Skyports is currently making on our Dubai Vertiport Network partnered with Joby as the air taxi service operator, together we are best placed to deliver air taxi services to RAK by 2027.”

Aligned with RAK’s 2030 Mobility Master Plan, the new service will meet growing demand for fast and convenient transport in Ras Al Khaimah and throughout the United Arab Emirates (UAE). In addition to an air taxi service network within RAK, it will establish an inter-emirate corridor, connecting Joby’s planned service in Dubai to landmark hospitality developments in RAK. This includes Al Marjan Island, where the new Wynn Al Marjan is set to open in 2027, and Jebel Jais, the UAE’s highest peak. Al Marjan Island is centrally located to multi-modal ground transportation and will be home to the first vertiport, with additional vertiport locations following as part of a phased development approach.

For travelers and commuters, this will mean a dramatic reduction in travel times. For example, the journey from Dubai International Airport to Al Marjan Island, which can take well over an hour by car, could take less than 15 minutes in Joby’s air taxi flying a direct path at its top speed of 321 kph (200 mph). Joby’s aircraft is designed to transport a pilot and up to four passengers with minimal noise and zero operating emissions. It offers faster, quieter, and more convenient air travel for short commutes, quick trips and seamless mobility across the region.

The partnership is advanced by Joby’s mature flight test program, which now exceeds 40,000 miles flown, and active engagement across the UAE, including its progress toward carrying its first passengers in Dubai in 2026. This collaboration marks a major step in advancing zero-emission, tourism-focused, and intercity air transport, positioning Ras Al Khaimah at the forefront of the UAE’s future mobility landscape.

