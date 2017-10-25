Quintet of success – More than 5,555,555 compact cars sold by Mercedes-Benz

Fuel consumption combined: 6.9 – 3.6 l/100 km, combined CO2 emissions: 162 – 94 g/km*

The A-Class from Mercedes-Benz celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month. On 18 October 1997 in Rastatt, a customer took possession of one for the very first time. More than three million others followed. As a result, the model not only established the segment of compact cars at Mercedes-Benz, but also began a real success story. Since then, more than 5,555,555 customers chose to buy an A-Class, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake or GLA. While the first generations were popular with buyers mainly due to their functionality, the new generation of the family of compact cars launched in 2011 impressed above all with its sporty design. This played a significant role in changing the image of Mercedes-Benz. The buyers of a compact car from the Stuttgart-based brand bearing the three-pointed star have become younger. Today, European A-Class drivers are 13 years younger on average, than they were in 2011. In China, one out of three customers last year even was under the age of 30. And the success story continues: In future, Mercedes-Benz will have eight models in the compact car segment. A first look ahead to this provided Mercedes-Benz this year. In April 2017 the Concept A Sedan show car was presented at the Shanghai Auto Show. How e-mobility in the compact car segment could look like showed Mercedes-Benz at this year’s International Motor Show in Frankfurt with the Concept EQA.