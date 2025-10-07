Quintauris and Lauterbach elevate RISC-V debug & trace capabilities for automotive

Quintauris, a global provider of RISC-V based products, and Lauterbach, the global leader in embedded debug and trace solutions, today announced a strategic collaboration poised to strengthen the RISC-V ecosystem for safety-critical industries like automotive

This collaboration will solve a key industry challenge: enabling seamless toolchain support and interoperability across diverse RISC-V implementations. Lauterbach’s TRACE32® toolset, the most widely used debug and trace suite in the embedded world, will be integrated into the upcoming Quintauris RISC-V reference platform to support developers with robust debugging, traceability, and system analysis tools for the complete Product Life Cycle (PLC) from virtual and cloud-based development platforms to real silicon (SoC) to OxM products (ECUs).

“Lauterbach’s leadership in debug and trace tooling is undisputed, their TRACE32® suite brings unmatched visibility into system behavior,” highlighted Pedro Lopez, Market Strategy Officer of Quintauris. “By collaborating with them, we provide developers integrated access to proven tools that support real-world RISC-V deployments in automotive and beyond.”

For over four decades, Lauterbach has championed embedded systems debugging, supporting thousands of chips and microarchitectures as well complete automotive software stacks including all major hypervisors, operating systems and AUTOSAR compliant products with its TRACE32® platform. Their early support and key contributions to RISC-V debug standards make them a perfect partner for Quintauris’ mission to establish a unified, interoperable foundation for RISC-V developments.

“We’re proud to work with Quintauris to enhance the RISC-V ecosystem,” said Stephan Lauterbach, Founder and CTO at Lauterbach GmbH. “This collaboration ensures developers can leverage industry-leading debug and trace capabilities within a harmonized RISC-V platform.”

This partnership reinforces both companies’ commitment to building a scalable, standards-aligned foundation for RISC-V. It enables developers and system architects to validate and optimize their solutions with industry-grade tools, driving confidence, adoption, and innovation across safety-critical domains.

Both companies will be present at the ELIV Conference in Bonn during October 15-16. Don’t miss Quintauris speaking session by Angel Berrio (CPO) on October 16 and pass by Lauterbach booth #17 to learn more.

SOURCE: Lauterbach