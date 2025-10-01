Quintauris and Everspin Technologies partner to advance dependable RISC-V solutions for automotive

Quintauris, the company founded as a single source to enable compatible RISC-V–based products, and Everspin Technologies, Inc., the worldwide leader in magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM) and spin-transfer torque MRAM (STT-MRAM), today announced a strategic collaboration to bring advanced memory solutions into the Quintauris ecosystem

The collaboration aims to strengthen the reliability and safety of RISC-V–based platforms, particularly for automotive, industrial and edge applications where data persistence, integrity, low latency and security are critical.

By integrating Everspin’s proven MRAM technologies with Quintauris’ reference architectures and real-time platforms, the partnership works to ensure memory subsystems meet the highest standards for performance and functional safety – one of the most pressing challenges in safety-driven markets.

Everspin’s strong commitment to the automotive market extends beyond technology to include proper certifications, manufacturing excellence, long-term supply and continuous quality improvement, values that align closely with Quintauris’ mission to make RISC-V commercially ready for automotive programs.

“Everspin’s leadership in MRAM and their track record of over 200 million products deployed make them a strong addition to our ecosystem,” said Pedro Lopez, Market Strategy Officer at Quintauris. “Together, we are closing the gap between innovation and dependability, enabling RISC-V to be confidently adopted in next-generation automotive programs.”

“RISC-V is opening new doors in safety-critical computing, but it also demands memory that can match its performance and reliability,” said David Schrenk, VP Business Development at Everspin Technologies. “By integrating our MRAM into the Quintauris platform, we’re helping developers build systems that retain data integrity under power loss, radiation or extreme temperatures, without compromising speed or security. This partnership strengthens the foundation for scalable, dependable platforms that will shape the future of automotive electronics.”

