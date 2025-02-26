Quiet, efficient and comfortable: driver Ismet Dostović about the first Mercedes-Benz Actros L with ProCabin in Slovenia

Freight forwarder Virnek from Slovenia Šoštanj was the first Slovenian transport company to add a Mercedes-Benz Actros L with the new ProCabin cab to its fleet

Freight forwarder Virnek from Slovenia Šoštanj was the first Slovenian transport company to add a Mercedes-Benz Actros L with the new ProCabin cab to its fleet. At the wheel: Ismet Dostović, experienced driver and long-time employee of the enterprise, who reports enthusiastically after his first 3,000 kilometers.

Ismet Dostović has been working for Virnek for eight years and has covered many kilometers in a Mercedes-Benz Actros during this time. But the first trip in the new Actros L ProCabin particularly impressed him: “I hardly notice any difference between driving a truck or a car. The cab is extremely quiet, the driving position is perfectly adjustable, and the seat is even more comfortable than before.”

The optimized aerodynamics and with that the improved noise insulation make the difference for him in particular: “As soon as you set off, you notice that it is significantly quieter than in the previous Actros. At higher speeds, the truck glides through the air almost silently.”

In addition to driving comfort, the new Actros L also impresses in terms of profitability. Company owner Rudolf Novak listened closely to Ismet’s experience and was pleased with the initial consumption figures: “After only 3,000 kilometers, we cannot yet state any final figures, but the consumption seems to be about two liters per 100 kilometers lower than that of the predecessor.” The lower CO2 emissions due to the aerodynamic vehicle design also brings noticeable financial benefits.

The Actros L with ProCabin is a strategic investment for Virnek and another step towards sustainability and efficiency. The passion can be felt throughout the enterprise – from drivers to executive management.

With the new flagship, Virnek not only embarks on a modern future, but also sets a strong example for driver comfort, environmental friendliness and economic efficiency.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck