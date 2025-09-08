QuantumScape and PowerCo debut solid-state batteries in Ducati motorcycle at IAA Mobility

Revolutionary battery technology sees first live vehicle demonstration

QuantumScape Corporation, a global leader in next-generation solid-state lithium-metal battery technology, and PowerCo SE, the battery company of the Volkswagen Group, today premiered the world’s first live demonstration of QS solid-state lithium-metal batteries powering an electric vehicle. The breakthrough technology was showcased in a Ducati motorcycle equipped with QSE-5 battery cells, produced using the QS Cobra production process, during the Volkswagen Group’s press conference at IAA Mobility in Munich.

This demonstration represents a significant advancement in battery technology, showcasing the first anode-free solid-state batteries to move from laboratory discovery to real-world vehicle. QS’s revolutionary technology is ultimately aimed at meeting the EV industry’s long-standing need for batteries that excel in five critical battery performance metrics – energy density, charging speed, safety, lifespan and cost-effectiveness.

The world premiere took place at IAA Mobility, where a modified Ducati V21L race motorcycle powered by QS solid-state technology rode across the main stage during an address from Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components. The demonstration bike contains a first-of-its-kind battery system designed by specialists at VW Group-owned Audi specifically for QS solid-state battery cells, and highlights the potential capabilities of the technology on the racetrack. This will be a rigorous proving ground for QS technology, which has shown unique capabilities, including 844 Wh/L energy density, just over 12-minute fast charging from 10% to 80% state of charge, and 10C continuous discharge.

“Today we’ve crossed the threshold from possibility to reality,” said Dr. Siva Sivaram, CEO and president of QS. “We believe that our partnership with PowerCo, together with Ducati as our demonstration launch partner, positions us to scale our transformative technology to gigawatt-hour production. Our world-leading battery innovation, combined with Ducati’s uncompromising craftsmanship and legendary commitment to performance, will help usher in a new era of electrified transportation.”

“The EV revolution is the biggest transformation the automotive industry has ever seen,” said Frank Blome, CEO of PowerCo. “Solid-state batteries will redefine what’s possible for high-performance, premium vehicles, and today’s historic demonstration is just the beginning. We’re combining QuantumScape’s world class battery scientists with PowerCo’s manufacturing expertise to bring game-changing solid-state battery technology to the world as soon as possible.”

The demonstration follows a series of major achievements from QS. In June 2025, the company integrated the proprietary Cobra separator manufacturing process – which was used to produce the separators within the cells that powered today’s demonstration – into baseline production. QS and PowerCo also recently expanded their strategic non-exclusive collaboration and licensing arrangement that includes up to $131 million in new milestone-based payments over the next two years, an essential step in scaling manufacturing and enabling higher-volume prototype cell deliveries to PowerCo, while executing the technology transfer required to bring QSE-5 to global markets.

