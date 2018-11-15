Quantum introduces high performance in-vehicle storage to accelerate autonomous vehicle development

Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced a new ruggedised, in-vehicle storage solution designed specifically for mobile and remote capture of video and other IoT sensor data. Quantum Mobile Storage products are available in different capacity and performance models and are designed for mobile environment such as autonomous vehicle development, where each vehicle produces several terabytes of video, image and sensor data every day. It simplifies data ingest by including unique features that automate the process of offloading data to a StorNext shared storage environment. The new offering, combined with Quantum’s StorNext high performance parallel file system, enables a complete workflow for autonomous vehicle development. Quantum Mobile Storage also has applications for other mobile storage environments such as rolling stock video on trains and buses, as well as military uses.

Quantum Mobile Storage enables a complete workflow for autonomous vehicle development.

Built to withstand the rigors of mobile testing

In-vehicle storage units for autonomous vehicle development must meet unique requirements. They must be designed to suit dynamic environmental conditions with limited physical space and electrical power and mobility. They also require sufficient performance and capacity to retain data streams from more than a dozen cameras and sensors operating simultaneously within the constraints of a moving autonomous test vehicle. Quantum Mobile Storage is designed specifically for this challenging environment, with many unique features:

Small form factor chassis design: Minimises storage space, enabling more room for ECUs, compute or other hardware components.

Minimises storage space, enabling more room for ECUs, compute or other hardware components. Magazine carrier: Optional ruggedised case provides protection and security for drive magazines during storage and transport. Quantum Mobile Storage incorporates a unique removable magazine design that enables the fastest transport of data from the vehicle to the garage or datacenter. The removable magazine also allows for long duration test drives where full magazines can be swapped with empty ones so the test drive can continue collecting data without visiting the garage.

Optional ruggedised case provides protection and security for drive magazines during storage and transport. Quantum Mobile Storage incorporates a unique removable magazine design that enables the fastest transport of data from the vehicle to the garage or datacenter. The removable magazine also allows for long duration test drives where full magazines can be swapped with empty ones so the test drive can continue collecting data without visiting the garage. Designed for automotive use: Ruggedised unit operates in a broad range of environmental conditions necessary for proper vehicle testing; 12VDC power ensures easy integration, efficient power use and reliable operation.

Ruggedised unit operates in a broad range of environmental conditions necessary for proper vehicle testing; 12VDC power ensures easy integration, efficient power use and reliable operation. RAID support: Ensures high performance and reliability, including RAID 5 or RAID 6 for added protection.

Ensures high performance and reliability, including RAID 5 or RAID 6 for added protection. Automated ingest: Quantum leverages StorNext® FlexSync™ to simplify the data ingest process.

Offloading data from Quantum Mobile Storage to StorNext

Autonomous vehicle testing generates and captures massive amounts of data each day which must be analysed in exceptionally short timeframes, and then preserved for long-term reference. Quantum Mobile Storage offers a uniquely comprehensive infrastructure for capturing, storing, managing, protecting and accessing petabytes to exabytes of test and development data.

Quantum Mobile Storage integrates with Quantum’s StorNext based scale-out storage portfolio, which is uniquely suited to address the challenges of sharing, protecting, preserving and analysing massive volumes of rich media. Because StorNext environments offer shared data access in a unified global namespace across multiple tiers of workflow-optimised storage, autonomous vehicle developers can substantially gain efficiency, shortening their test and development cycles. With its industry-leading automated StorNext ingest capability, Quantum Mobile Storage can greatly improve overall productivity by enhancing efficiency at the beginning of the workflow.

Flexible design suited to a variety of applications

Quantum Mobile Storage is designed to be adapted for use in a wide range of applications beyond vehicle testing, such asmobile security and compliance platforms, video surveillance, public transportation, shipping, law enforcement, on-set video recording and production. The Quantum storage solution provides flexibility to align storage capacity, performance and cost with data capture requirements by choosing SSDs or HDDs in 2.5” or 3.5” form factors.

Availability

Quantum Mobile Storage will be generally available in early 2019, and is available to quote today.

Supporting quotes

Bobby Hambrick, founder and CEO, AutonomouStuff

“With the dynamic environmental conditions, limited space and power available in a moving vehicle, data storage has been a persistent hurdle for autonomous vehicle research. Quantum Mobile Storage addresses this storage challenge. This is vital to our mission to bring safe and reliable AVs to the world’s roadways.”

Mark Pastor, Data Archive Product Director, Quantum

“Autonomous driving has the potential to change society in profound ways, and its development depends on an enormous volume of rich media. Quantum Mobile Storage products fill an important gap by providing an efficient method for getting this data from the vehicle to the analysis and development environment. This solution has been engineered to operate under the rigors of mobile environments, and therefore opens the door to a variety of other emerging applications.

Additional resources

Read Quantum's automotive testing datasheet:

Learn more about StorNext:

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing, managing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. Quantum’s end-to-end, tiered storage foundation enables customers to maximise the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories.

