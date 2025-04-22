Quantum Computing, Inc. secures sale of reservoir computer to a major automotive manufacturer

Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company"), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced that the Company has secured the sale of one of its EmuCore reservoir computers to a major automotive manufacturer

Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCi” or the “Company”), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today announced that the Company has secured the sale of one of its EmuCore reservoir computers to a major automotive manufacturer. The device has since been shipped to the customer and will be used for research and development purposes.

QCi’s EmuCore reservoir computing device can be applied to solve a variety of problems related to serial data structures including time series prediction and image recognition in a fast, affordable, and energy-efficient manner.

Built on a field-programmable gate array (FPGA), EmuCore provides a flexible, secure, and low-power environment to leverage machine learning to explore edge use cases and validate processing workloads. This implementation serves as a proving ground for customers evaluating applications for QCi’s forthcoming PCIe-based photonic reservoir computing units, which we believe will offer enhanced performance per watt for deployment in demanding AI and sensor-rich environments. This form of technology shows promising potential for AI model training, both in terms of the power consumed and the time required, opening up new possibilities for machine learning on the edge.

Dr. William McGann, Chief Executive Officer of QCi commented, “We’re excited to support one of the world’s leading automotive innovators with the delivery of our EmuCore reservoir computing device. This sale represents a meaningful validation of our technology in real-world environments and is yet another example of the increasing demand we’re seeing for our devices and offerings in diverse markets.”

SOURCE: Quantum Computing