Quality. Experience. Support. SKF showcases vehicle aftermarket and lubrication solutions at Automechanika

At the Automechanika 2018 trade fair (Frankfurt, 11-15 September), SKF will showcase a range of premium quality vehicle aftermarket and lubrication products that improve efficiency and make life easier for SKF customers.

After listening to customers’ most pressing concerns and needs relating to chassis parts, SKF is now pleased to announce a new comprehensive range of steering and suspension parts for the vehicle aftermarket. The new product line, comprising ball joints, silent blocks, stabiliser links, track control arms, steering rods and axial joints complements SKF’s existing range of bearings, top mounts, steering boots and upper suspension parts. It also solidifies SKF’s position as a chassis corner expert.

Besides securing trusted premium quality products, the extended SKF range provides distributors with an ideal opportunity for supplier consolidation, which can mean reduced administration. Phone and email helplines, as well as other technical support, are also available to make part selection and repair procedures even easier and even faster.

SKF’s improved heavy duty parts offering will also be presented at Automechanika. Besides an improved design for SKF’s truck matched unit (TMU) and a new complete hub (integrated hub and bearing package), owners and maintainers of commercial vehicles can now benefit from SKF quality and service for another key engine component, with the launch of a new range of heavy duty water pumps for commercial vehicles. To facilitate easy installation, the new pumps are supplied in a kit with high quality gaskets, O-ring seals and fasteners.

SKF will also be displaying its SKF, Lincoln and Alemite lubrication solutions for the vehicle service industry in a separate booth (hall 9.1 stand C74) during the event. At the event, SKF will introduce its Alemite and Lincoln 20V lithium-ion, battery-driven grease guns, featuring more powerful battery chargers, couplers for easy coupling and decoupling pre and post filling, lube trolley packages and fluid management systems to accurately track, monitor and dispense lubricants and other fluids. Other key products on show include lubrication tools and equipment, hose reels and meters, pumps and accessories and used fluid systems.

SKF will be presenting its efficiency-enhancing automotive aftermarket and lubrication solutions in hall 4 booth D11 and in hall 9.1 booth C74. Welcome!