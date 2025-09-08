Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms power smart, intuitive AI-driven experiences in new all-electric Mercedes-Benz vehicles

Snapdragon® Digital Chassis powers the next-generation MBUX system in the Mercedes-Benz CLA and all-new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC, delivering immersive, AI-driven in-cabin functionality

At IAA Mobility 2025, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz AG reinforced today their commitment to delivering seamlessly connected and intelligent driving experiences. Building on a multi-generational relationship that spans successive iterations of Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions, the companies continue to integrate advanced digital capabilities into the next generation of Mercedes-Benz vehicles through Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions. The all-electric Mercedes-Benz CLA, which debuted globally earlier this year, and the all-new electric Mercedes-Benz GLC, both feature sophisticated digital cockpit and connectivity experiences enhanced by Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions, a foundational platform for software-defined vehicles (SDVs).

As the automotive industry embraces digital transformation, Qualcomm Technologies and Mercedes-Benz remain at the forefront, driving innovation across current and future Mercedes-Benz lineups through a shared vision for the future of mobility. At the core of this innovation is the integration of Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform and Snapdragon® Auto 5G Modem-RF solution into the Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) system. With significantly enhanced performance over previous generations, the platforms enable scalable digital features that drive greater flexibility, personalization, convenience and continuous innovation throughout the vehicle lifecycle.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLC vehicles will be displayed throughout the week at IAA Mobility 2025 at the Mercedes-Benz booth, located in Hall B3 in the Messe Munich Convention Center, as well as in Mercedes Benz Pavilion located within the IAA Open Space at the Apothekenhof.

Snapdragon powers experiences for Mercedes-Benz vehicles:

Immersive digital cockpit : The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform transforms the new Mercedes-Benz vehicles into a multimedia hub on wheels, supporting multiple high-resolution displays, photorealistic UIs, 3D augmented reality navigation, and gaming. Qualcomm Technologies’ audio processing technology serves as the foundation for enabling a seamless and immersive audio experience in new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, powering everything from AI-driven voice interactions to dynamic soundscapes and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos.

: The Snapdragon Cockpit Platform transforms the new Mercedes-Benz vehicles into a multimedia hub on wheels, supporting multiple high-resolution displays, photorealistic UIs, 3D augmented reality navigation, and gaming. Qualcomm Technologies’ audio processing technology serves as the foundation for enabling a seamless and immersive audio experience in new Mercedes-Benz vehicles, powering everything from AI-driven voice interactions to dynamic soundscapes and spatial audio through Dolby Atmos. AI-powered assistance : The system leverages AI to learn and adapt to user preferences, delivering proactive, context-aware recommendations and natural, hands-free interactions. Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms enable fast and reliable data upload and download between the vehicle and the cloud, while Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms processes the cloud-delivered responses in real time in the car – supporting a seamless, highly responsive and personalized experience that enhances comfort, safety, and convenience.

: The system leverages AI to learn and adapt to user preferences, delivering proactive, context-aware recommendations and natural, hands-free interactions. Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms enable fast and reliable data upload and download between the vehicle and the cloud, while Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms processes the cloud-delivered responses in real time in the car – supporting a seamless, highly responsive and personalized experience that enhances comfort, safety, and convenience. Personalized experiences : Data from vehicle sensors and cloud-connected services enable highly personalized content and settings for each occupant, creating a seamless and intuitive journey.

: Data from vehicle sensors and cloud-connected services enable highly personalized content and settings for each occupant, creating a seamless and intuitive journey. Seamless connectivity: Snapdragon Auto Connectivity Platforms provide secure, high-speed 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) support. This helps deliver uninterrupted access to rich multimedia, real-time navigation, and connected services – both inside and around the vehicle.

“Our long-standing collaboration with Mercedes-Benz reflects our growing impact in the automotive industry and shared commitment to innovation. Together, we’re enhancing in-vehicle experiences through scalable, high-performance platforms and bringing AI-driven capabilities to models like the CLA and GLC,” said Nakul Duggal, Group General Manager, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “As Mercedes-Benz accelerates its electrification and digitalization strategy, we look forward to working together to help deliver smarter, safer, and more personalized mobility experiences that align with the future of driving.”

“At Mercedes-Benz, we are committed to delivering a digital experience that is as intelligent as it is intuitive,” said Magnus Östberg, Chief Software Officer, Mercedes-Benz AG. “The integration of the Snapdragon Cockpit Platform as a core component of our proprietary operating system MB.OS enables us to offer our customers a seamlessly connected, high-performance in-car experience in our latest vehicle generations.”

SOURCE: Qualcomm