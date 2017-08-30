Qualcomm and Himax Technologies jointly announce high resolution 3D depth sensing solution

Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) and its subsidiary Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., and Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX), today jointly announced a collaboration to accelerate the development and commercialization of a high resolution, low power active 3D depth sensing camera system to enable computer vision capabilities for use cases such as biometric face authentication, 3D reconstruction, and scene perception for mobile, IoT, surveillance, automotive and AR/VR.

The collaboration brings together Qualcomm Spectra™ technologies and expertise in computer vision architecture and algorithm with Himax’s complementary technologies in wafer optics, sensing, driver, and module integration capabilities to deliver a fully integrated SLiMTM (Structured Light Module) 3D solution. The SLiMTMis a turn-key 3D camera module that delivers real-time depth sensing and 3D point cloud generation with high resolution and high accuracy performance for indoor and outdoor environments. The SLiMTM is engineered for very low power consumption in a compact, low profile form factor, making the solution ideal for embedded and mobile device integration. Qualcomm Technologies and Himax will commercialize the SLiMTM 3D camera as a total camera system solution for a wide array of markets and industries with mass production targeting in Q1/2018.

“This partnership with Himax highlights the technology investments we are making with Taiwanese companies to continue leading in visual processing innovation,” said Jim Cathey, senior vice president and president, Asia Pacific and India, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “The combination of cutting edge technology licensing and collaboration with an industry leading Taiwanese partner like Himax will help create groundbreaking new products in Taiwan, strengthening the global 3D depth sensing ecosystem and boosting Taiwan’s economy.”

“As an engineer, it is gratifying to see how our technology inventions enable products that will enrich user experience for consumers around the world” said Chienchung Chang, vice president of engineering, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “It has been a great experience collaborating with Himax on the project to enable 3D computer vision technologies in smartphones, virtual reality and augmented reality products.”

“Our 3D sensing solution will be a game changing technology for smartphones, where we will enable the Android ecosystem to provide the next generation of mobile user experience,” said Jordan Wu, President and Chief Executive Officer of Himax Technologies. “Our two companies have worked together for more than four years to design the SLiMTM 3D sensing solution to meet growing demands for enhanced computer vision capabilities that will enable amazing new features and use cases in a broad range of markets and applications. We are pleased to partner with Qualcomm Technologies to put together an ecosystem and to enable the revolutionary computer vision solutions for our customers globally in a timely fashion.”

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm’s technologies powered the smartphone revolution and connected billions of people. We pioneered 3G and 4G – and now we are leading the way to 5G and a new era of intelligent, connected devices. Our products are revolutionizing industries, including automotive, computing, IoT, healthcare and data center, and are allowing millions of devices to connect with each other in ways never before imagined. Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, all of our engineering, research and development functions, and all of our products and services businesses, including, our QCT semiconductor business. For more information, visit Qualcomm’s website, OnQ blog, Twitter and Facebook pages.

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. Himax is a worldwide market leader in display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality (VR) devices and many other consumer electronics devices. Additionally, Himax designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI) single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors, tailor-made video processing IC solutions, silicon IPs and LCOS micro-displays for augmented reality (AR) devices and head-up displays (HUD) for automotive. The Company also offers digital camera solutions, including CMOS image sensors and wafer level optics for AR devices, 3D sensing and machine vision, which are used in a wide variety of applications such as mobile phone, tablet, laptop, TV, PC camera, automobile, security, medical devices and Internet of Things. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs over 2,100 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, Japan and the US. Himax has 3,000 patents granted and 404 patents pending approval worldwide as of June 30th, 2017. Himax has retained its position as the leading display imaging processing semiconductor solution provider to consumer electronics brands worldwide.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.