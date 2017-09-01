Qualcomm announces groundbreaking Cellular-V2X solution to support automotive road safety, helping to pave a path for the future of autonomous driving

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (QTI), a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM), today introduced its first-announced Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything (C-V2X) commercial solution based on 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) Release 14 specifications for PC5-based direct communications, the Qualcomm® 9150 C-V2X chipset. To meet automaker production demands for road safety using C-V2X solutions, the chipset is anticipated to be available for commercial sampling in the second half of 2018.

To help accelerate the automotive ecosystem for commercial readiness, Qualcomm Technologies also introduced today the new Qualcomm® C-V2X Reference Design, which will feature the 9150 C-V2X chipset with integrated GNSS capability, and include an application processor running the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) V2X stack and a Hardware Security Module (HSM).

C-V2X’s overarching technologies encompass two transmission modes of direct communications and network-based communications, which are designed to serve as key features for safety conscious and autonomous driving solutions, while complementing other Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) sensors, such as cameras, radar and LIDAR, to provide information about the vehicle’s surroundings, including non-line-of-sight (NLOS) scenarios. C-V2X direct communications is designed to support active safety and helps enhance situational awareness by detecting and exchanging information using low latency transmission in the globally harmonized 5.9 GHz ITS band for Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) scenarios without the need for a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM), cellular subscription or network assistance.

Complementing direct communication transmissions, the network-based communications is designed to utilize the wireless operator’s 4G and emerging 5G wireless networks for Vehicle-to-Network (V2N) and operates over licensed operator spectrum to support telematics, connected infotainment and a growing variety of advanced informational safety use cases. The C-V2X standards include both the global 3GPP specifications at the radio layers and reuse the established service, and application layers, defined by the automotive industry, including the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) and European Telecommunications Standards Institute ITS (ETSI-ITS), who utilize investments made by the ITS community allowing for evolution of the upper layers to

support new and enhanced capabilities.

Qualcomm Technologies has been engaged with the V2X ecosystem for years. With our IEEE 802.11p-based products and the new addition of the 9150 C-V2X chipset, Qualcomm Technologies’ commitment to supporting safety conscious, connected automotive transportation remains strong. The 9150 C-V2X chipset is designed to offer the industry enhanced V2X capabilities, including extended communication range, improved reliability and NLOS performance to expand support for safety and autonomous driving use cases. With a strong evolution path in 3GPP to 5G New Radio (NR), Qualcomm Technologies continues to invest in the C-V2X roadmap and in delivering new and complementary 5G-NR based C-V2X capabilities.

“Today’s introduction of the Qualcomm 9150 C-V2X chipset builds on our leadership in automotive technologies, demonstrating our continued commitment to design and offer advanced solutions for safe, connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With its strong synergy with telematics and an evolution towards 5G, C-V2X offers benefits to the automotive industry by developing new capabilities for improving road safety, and enhancing autonomous driving and advanced connected services, while building on the ITS momentum and investments made over the last decade. C-V2X is expected to support safer roads, increase productivity and decrease traffic congestion. We look forward to seeing our 9150 C-V2X chipset play a key role in assisting the global market to achieve these benefits.”

As C-V2X continues to gain momentum, the automotive industry and broad ecosystem for the technology continues to grow and work together. Auto manufacturers continue to express their global support and commitment in helping drive the commercialization of the technology for enhanced safety, advanced services and new applications in next-generation vehicles.

“Qualcomm Technologies’ anticipated 9150 C-V2X chipset serves as a major milestone in paving the road for 5G and safer autonomous driving,” said Dr. Thomas Müller, Head of Electrics/Electronics, Audi. “As C-V2X continues to serve as an essential ingredient for enhanced safety for next-generation vehicles, Qualcomm Technologies’ 9150 C-V2X chipset will certainly help accelerate the adoption and deployment of C-V2X technologies.”

“Ford is committed to V2X communications and sees it as a critical technology to improve vehicle safety and efficiency,” said Don Butler, executive director, Connected Vehicle and Services at Ford Motor Company. “We welcome Qualcomm Technologies’ cellular-V2X product announcement, as the automotive industry and ecosystem work towards C-V2X implementation, and pave the path to 5G broadband and future operating services.”

“We are pleased to see C‐V2X gaining momentum and broad ecosystem support, and how Qualcomm Technologies has helped the automotive industry make great strides in bringing this to fruition, including the announcement of the 9150 C-V2X chipset,” said Carla Gohin, Senior Vice President, Head of Innovation at Groupe PSA. “Groupe PSA is strongly involved in the 5G standardization and trials and has great expectations on 5G as an enabler for the connected and autonomous vehicles. C‐V2X and its strong evolution path to 5G will serve as a key enabler for new mobility services. Groupe PSA will evaluate this technology, with Qualcomm Technologies’ support, to adopt for our cars.”

“SAIC has always attached great importance to the development and application of new technologies. It is actively promoting the commercialization of new energy vehicles and internet connected vehicles, and the development of autonomous vehicles. As vehicles become increasingly intelligent, it’s critical that our vehicles are equipped with premium-tier technologies to provide seamless communication between the vehicle and the roadway and beyond,” said Dr. Liu Fen, Director of Intelligent Driving, Research & Advanced Technology Department of SAIC. “We deem C-V2X technologies as the best choice, and look forward to utilizing these technologies in V2X. We admire the efforts Qualcomm Technologies has made and believe that the planned commercialization of their 9150 C-V2X chipset will accelerate the development of next-generation intelligent and connected vehicles.”

