Qualcomm and Valeo accelerate global shift to software-defined vehicles with scalable ADAS and safety-centric systems for automakers worldwide

Highlights:

Builds on a long-standing Qualcomm–Valeo collaboration in automotive technology

Combines system expertise and innovation to deliver trusted ADAS and automated driving solutions

Pre-integrated ADAS/AD platform streamlines vehicle implementation and accelerates time-to-market

Supports diverse hardware setups, including the use of Snapdragon Ride Flex SoCs to merge ADAS with infotainment

Production-ready system with advanced safety, parking and driving features, backed by Valeo’s proven integration expertise

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and Valeo today announced an expansion of their longstanding collaboration to deliver Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Automated Driving (AD) solutions to the global automotive industry. The technology collaboration integrates Qualcomm Technologies’ scalable Snapdragon Ride™ Pilot solutions, including Snapdragon Ride System-on-Chips (SoCs) and the Snapdragon Ride ADAS/AD software stack, with Valeo’s expertise in hardware and software including automatic parking software algorithms, sensors, ECU systems, its integration and validation. Both companies together bring holistic solutions designed for functional safety and cybersecurity, with differentiated middleware software and services.

“Our longstanding collaboration with Valeo continues to evolve as we jointly address the growing demand for best-in-class scalable, safety-centric ADAS and Automated Driving solutions,” said Nakul Duggal, Group GM of Automotive & Industrial and Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “By combining our Snapdragon Ride solutions with Valeo’s proven system expertise in parking solutions, sensors and system integration, we’re enabling automakers to accelerate innovation and bring next generation driving experiences to market faster and more efficiently.“

“This relationship builds on years of successful collaboration between Valeo and Qualcomm Technologies,” said Marc Vrecko, CEO, Valeo Brain. “Together, we are delivering a full system solution that integrates best-in-class hardware, software, and system expertise – empowering automakers with a flexible, future-ready platform that meets the evolving expectations of drivers worldwide.“

Building upon successful launches with different global automakers, the two companies further join forces to offer a pre-integrated AD/ADAS solution designed to streamline vehicle-level implementation and addresses a key demand for accelerating time-to-market for global automakers. It includes a comprehensive suite of production-ready sensors, a compute unit and numerous applications supporting hands-off driving, automated parking, driver and occupant monitoring and built-in NCAP 5-star safety features.

The scalable system also supports a wide range of hardware configurations, from entry-level systems to centralized high-performance compute for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs). It enables the seamless integration of ADAS and In-Vehicle Infotainment (IVI) capabilities into a single unit powered by one Snapdragon Ride Flex System-on-Chip (SoC), simplifying deployment and reducing system complexity.

Snapdragon Ride SoCs and pre-integrated AD/ADAS software are available globally today, with the joint solution offered through both Valeo and Qualcomm Technologies for go-to-market deployment.

