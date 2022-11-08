Qualcomm and Renault Group intend to extend their strategic cooperation to Renault’s new electric and software company, Ampere, to co-develop a centralized platform architecture for software-defined electric vehicles powered by the Snapdragon Digital Chassis

Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that the companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with plans to deliver a centralized compute architecture for Renault’s next-generation of software defined vehicles

Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. announced today that the companies intend to take their technology collaboration one step further with plans to deliver a centralized compute architecture for Renault’s next-generation of software defined vehicles. Known as “Software Defined Vehicle” (SDV) Platforms, the high-performance automotive platforms would be based on Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ solutions from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and support digital cockpit, connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The companies also announced that Qualcomm Technologies, or one of its affiliates, will also be investing in the Renault Group’s dedicated electric and software company, known as Ampere.

“From the mobile to the car with advanced and revolutionary technology, the “Software Defined Vehicle” is the future of the automotive industry: it is about meeting expectations in terms of functionality and services while controlling complexity and costs. Renault Group is strengthening its strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, a major mobile and automotive technology player, to bring the first open and horizontal “Software Defined Vehicle” platform to the automotive market. The combination of Renault Group’s expertise in automotive technology and Qualcomm Technologies’ proven leadership in the high-performance low power semiconductors, software and systems platforms will enable us to provide a scalable, competitive, and innovative software-defined vehicle platform foundation to drive the services ecosystem and deliver value to our customers”. Luca de Meo, CEO Renault Group

“Qualcomm is very proud of its relationship with the Renault Group and the expansion of our collaboration to jointly define the car of the future with leading semiconductors, software and services. We are thrilled to have our Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions play a pivotal role in ushering in their next generation of software-defined vehicles and help accelerate the digital transformation of the automobile.” Cristiano Amon, President and CEO, Qualcomm Incorporated.

Powering the “Software Defined Vehicle” with advanced technology solutions

As an extension of ongoing technology collaborations between the companies, Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies plan to deliver next-generation SDV architecture that leverages extensible and flexible solutions to address the evolving needs and requirements for vehicles.

From 2026, Renault vehicles will utilize the SDV platform, including new generations of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis, designed to power new Android cockpits and make the on-board experience more immersive and personal; and centralize other vehicle functions, such as advanced driver assistance (ADAS), body, chassis, telematics, connectivity, Power Line Communications (PLC), safety and cybersecurity in the Physical Computer Unit (PCU). This will optimize hardware and software costs, allowing connection to the Physical Interface Unit (PIU), which provides the zonal interface with the vehicle’s actuators. In parallel, the SDV architecture is designed to be open to other vehicle manufacturers.

Sourcing agreement: to optimize the costs of the “Software Defined Vehicle”

By working with Qualcomm Technologies, one of the world leaders in semiconductors and software, Renault Group aims to optimize its development and commercialization plans through a co-development approach, which provides the right system level platform capabilities for hardware, software and services.

The growing technological collaboration between Renault Group and Qualcomm Technologies started in 2018. Since, Renault has featured Snapdragon Cockpit Platforms in the Renault Megane E-Tech Electric’s OpenR Link multimedia system and has plans to utilize Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions to deliver seamless connectivity and intelligent in-car experiences to their drivers and passengers.

SOURCE: Renault Group