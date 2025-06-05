Qualcomm acquires Autotalks to boost road safety and efficiency

Qualcomm has completed the acquisition of Autotalks, an industry leader in direct vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication

Qualcomm Incorporated announced today that its subsidiary, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., has completed the acquisition of Autotalks, an industry leader in direct vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication solutions. V2X technologies, which enable communication between vehicles and their surroundings, have become increasingly critical for enhancing road safety and transportation efficiency. Through this acquisition, automakers and the broader ecosystem will gain access to a comprehensive portfolio of production-ready, automotive-qualified global V2X solutions for deploying in roadside infrastructure, vehicles, as well as 2-wheelers. These solutions are designed to enable direct communication to help address current safety and efficiency problems and to enhance development of advanced safety features and premium experiences in assisted and automated driving for next-generation vehicles.

“We are thrilled to welcome Autotalks’ highly skilled and experienced team to Qualcomm Technologies. As automotive systems grow more complex, the importance of safety features has never been higher. Together, we will deliver reliable, cutting-edge solutions to enhance road safety and optimise traffic efficiency,” said Nakul Duggal, Group GM, Automotive and Industrial & Embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “We’ve been investing in V2X technologies since 2017, recognising their potential to improve road safety. This acquisition is a strategic step in our ongoing efforts, advancing V2X solutions further for connected and automated vehicles, while driving global deployment, and strengthening our Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ product portfolio.”

“Our mission has always been to transform safety in the transportation and automotive industries, aiming for a world with no crashes and life-saving connectivity between all vehicles and road users,” said Hagai Zyss, former CEO of Autotalks, who is now VP of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies. “We are excited to join Qualcomm to drive the cooperative safety revolution with superior and trusted V2X products in the market. The combination of our expertise and industry-leading V2X products with Qualcomm Technologies’ global automotive footprint and strong momentum among automakers positions us well to accelerate V2X developments and adoption across the globe.”

Autotalks is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2008, specialising in V2X communications. It pioneered the industry’s first purpose-built V2X chipset and has continued to lead the industry with innovative, cutting-edge V2X solutions. Autotalks’ products, supporting all key global communication standards including DSRC and C-V2X (encompassing LTE-V2X and 5G-V2X), will now be part of the Snapdragon Digital Chassis product portfolio. These solutions are designed for integration into safety-grade architectures, ensuring compatibility and effectiveness across various regions and vehicle types, including two-wheelers. Autotalks’ existing DSRC and C-V2X programs will continue to receive support, with a roadmap focused on enhancing safety for all road users.

SOURCE: Qualcomm