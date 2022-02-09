Qt framework used for the development of Stellantis’ newly launched in-vehicle HMI

The Qt Company, the leading global provider of software technology, announces that Stellantis, the global automaker and provider of innovative mobility solutions works with Qt for the development of their current in-vehicle HMI systems across its portfolio of iconic European car brands

The Qt Company, the leading global provider of software technology, announces that Stellantis, the global automaker and provider of innovative mobility solutions works with Qt for the development of their current in-vehicle HMI systems across its portfolio of iconic European car brands. The project, which began in 2018, will see the Qt technology used for the development of HMI enhancements for six million cars per year, deliveries started end 2021. This includes technical and stylistic upgrades to the HMI across all screens within the car, including cluster, head up display and infotainment.

Qt provides the ability to implement sophisticated technological improvements, including real time 3D effects, into HMI to meet the ever-evolving demands of the automotive industry and Brand differentiation. In addition, Qt was leveraged across entire design workflow to close the gap between developers and designers to allow for faster and easier development lifecycle.

“The design department works with Qt for the development of our in-vehicle HMI systems”, said Laurent Nicolas, Senior UX Expert. “Qt allows us to prototype, test, iterate and deliver our HMIs very quickly thanks to cross-platforms support and advanced user interface. Qt Design Studio and latest UI rendering solutions help designers, ergonomists and engineers create rich and tailored UI according to each brand specific UX markers”.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Stellantis digital cockpit breakthrough” commented Juhapekka Niemi, Executive Vice President, Sales at The Qt Company. ”The role of software within the automotive industry is only growing, and it’s vital that manufacturers leverage the latest tools at their disposal to keep up with industry trends. With our cross-platform capabilities, we hope to extend and deepen our partnership as technological requirements evolve over the coming years.”

Qt is used by more than 1.5 million developers in companies across the world including LG Electronics, Bosch and Rockwell Automation. Built with productivity as its cornerstone, Qt empowers companies to meet the increasing software market requirements driven by the exponential growth of the IoT market and the stagnant growth of available software developers. Qt puts next-generation user experience at the heart of product development, streamlining designer-developer processes and feedback cycles to ensure a higher success rate in delivery.

