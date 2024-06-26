Qt features LG’s Advanced Automotive Content Platform

Qt Group and LG Electronics (LG) are joining forces to embed the Qt software framework for application development in LG’s webOS based ACPLG’s in-vehicle entertainment platform

Qt Group and LG Electronics (LG) are joining forces to embed the Qt software framework for application development in LG’s webOS based ACPLG’s in-vehicle entertainment platform. This collaborative effort aims to empower automotive OEM developers and designers to create more innovative, immersive content-streaming services for cars.

This partnership builds on Qt’s existing support for LG’s highly customizable, open-source webOS, which is predominantly seen in consumer electronics. Previously, LG relied on the Qt framework for easy, intuitive user interfaces (UI) and user experience (UX) in devices like smart TVs, Signage, Smart monitors, and home appliances. LG’s ACP, however, is tailor-made for the in-car content-streaming experience. LG has already rolled out its in-vehicle entertainment platform for a major automaker’s latest car models and partnered with global streaming services to bring new entertainment to the platform.

Qt will be a driving force in the future development of this automotive content platform as it’s deployed to more brands’ infotainment systems. The strength of the Qt framework lies in its out-of-the-box features and functionality that accelerate development processes. Qt has faster boot times and performance and operates more efficiently in memory usage, instilling confidence in its capabilities.

“The development of advanced software is crucial for enhancing in-vehicle experiences, and the partnership between LG and Qt will increase our capabilities in this all-important area of mobility innovation,” said Sang-yong Lee, Senior Vice President of the R&D laboratory at LG Electronics VS Company. “LG will continue to collaborate with innovative partners like Qt to create immersive in-cabin experiences that meet the diverse demands of automakers and their customers.”

The news follows new research projections of the global in-car infotainment market size reaching USD 35.4 billion by 2030. More broadly, software-defined vehicles will create over $650bn in value potential for the auto industry by 2030 . Qt has recently widened access to its design and development tools for automotive brands like General Motors and Mercedes Benz to support this growth. Earlier in 2024, its human-machine interface development platform joined the AWS Marketplace.

“LG has been a trusted Qt partner and leader in infotainment innovation for years, so we’re excited to help them enhance immersive in-car experiences,” says Juha Varelius, CEO of Qt Group. “There’s a big ecosystem of developers making these web-based applications for cars, but with Qt serving as an integral part of LG’s ACP powered by webOS, they can more easily build and run these applications natively in the OS. Most automotive players already have Qt-based assets in their software, and this is yet another significant milestone for us in that industry.”

Qt Group’s tools for designing, developing, and assuring product quality aim to promote closer alignment between developers and designers. They streamline workflows by letting them work simultaneously within the same framework. The tools are ideal for cross-platform development, particularly for low-powered and embedded devices.

SOURCE: Qt Group