Qover’s orchestration platform gains traction with major automotive and new mobility players

InsurTech pioneer Qover has announced it will provide its innovative embedded insurance orchestration platform to premium EV original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) NIO, car subscription platforms Stiilt and JustRent, electric trucks OEM Volta Trucks and electric smart moped manufacturer NIU.

Qover’s orchestration technology is enabling deep transformation in the automotive industry, enabling OEMs and new mobility platforms to move away from fragmented multi-local insurance programs to offer a single digital customer experience, all over Europe.

‍By simplifying the insurance process – and by helping OEMs drive down TCO and improve safety by sharing and understanding vehicle data – the Insurtech is helping to usher in a new era of automotive innovation. Qover is removing one of the major obstacles to the adoption of technologies like EVs and pioneering concepts such as mobility-as-a-service – helping accelerate the transition to a more sustainable and customer-centric future of driving.

Crucially, Qover’s technology is helping OEMs adapt to the changing automotive landscape, where vehicles are becoming more than just transportation and transforming into technology platforms. This presents new opportunities for OEMs to expand their offerings and create better experiences for customers, without the need to start from scratch, due to Qover’s unique ability to integrate into any existing infrastructure.

Quentin Colmant, CEO & Co-founder of Qover, said: “If insurance is a lever for innovation, Qover’s platform is a game changer. For too long, the automotive industry has been hampered by a lengthy and complicated insurance process, which has made the transition to electric vehicles and new driving concepts such as mobility-as-a-service unnecessarily difficult. By breaking down the barriers to adoption, Qover is driving innovation and facilitating a better customer experience. With Qover’s technology, customers can feel confident in their choices and get the coverage they need to protect their vehicles.”

Qover’s pan-European embedded insurance orchestration platform provides seamless digital insurance experiences to more than 2.5 million users across 32 different countries. In the automotive industry, Qover operates in Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, and is planning to open 6 additional key European markets in 2023. Qover’s suite of services and products service two different types of needs: OEM affinity programs and new mobility fleets. Qover has a unique and innovative approach to pan-European motor programs thanks to its freedom-of-service approach.

SOURCE: Qover