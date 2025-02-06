Qorix and Qualcomm cooperate to drive the future of software-defined vehicles

Companies integrate Qorix middleware with Snapdragon® Digital Chassis™ Solution platforms to deliver high-performance, scalable solutions for automotive applications

Qorix, a global provider of modular and integrated automotive middleware solutions, and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a leader in automotive platforms, announced today a technology cooperation to help drive the future of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with high performance, pre- integrated and scalable solutions designed to enable OEMs and tier-1 suppliers to develop next generation vehicles quickly and efficiently. Through the technology cooperation, Qorix’s middleware will be integrated on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Digital Chassis platforms, which includes the Snapdragon Ride™ Platform and Snapdragon® Cockpit Platform. Both solutions will be available separately.

Driving innovation together

The technology cooperation between Qorix and Qualcomm Technologies is focused on addressing critical integration challenges in system development by leveraging their respective strengths in system-on-chip (SoC) and middleware solutions:

Seamless integration: The integration of Qorix’s middleware on Snapdragon Cockpit and Snapdragon Ride Platforms is aimed at enabling high- performance, scalable solutions for advanced applications.

Streamlined development: Pre-integrated SoC platforms help minimize the integration challenges for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, reducing complexity and accelerating development timelines.

Pre-integrated SoC platforms help minimize the integration challenges for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, reducing complexity and accelerating development timelines. Future-ready solutions: The technology collaboration is designed to support the transition to software-defined vehicles with optimized performance, long- term adaptability, and robust system capabilities.

“Our alliance with Qorix solidifies our commitment to innovation in the automotive industry. By seamlessly integrating our Snapdragon Cockpit and Snapdragon Ride Platforms with Qorix’s robust middleware, we are helping accelerate the adoption and deployment of software-defined vehicles and equipping our customers with high- performance solutions designed to deliver unparalleled riding experiences,” said Laxmi Rayapudi, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Delivering value for customers and stakeholders

This technology cooperation is designed to provide automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers with integrated hardware and software stacks that are scalable and supported by the combined expertise of Qorix and Qualcomm Technologies. This ready-to-use platform is designed to enable seamless progression from proof-of- concept to series production, accelerating development timelines for automotive OEMs and tier-1 suppliers.

Key benefits include:

Comprehensive support: Customers benefit from a unified ecosystem where Qualcomm Technologies delivers high-performance hardware platforms and Qorix provides middleware expertise.

Accelerated innovation: The technology collaboration aims to bring verified, pre-integrated solutions that simplify development and enable faster deployment of advanced automotive systems.

Reliable middleware: Qorix middleware is designed to enable abstractions for application development, deterministic behavior, mixed criticality and provides a solution including functional safety and security.

“Our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies represents a significant step forward in addressing the growing complexity of automotive systems. Together, we are redefining possibilities for next-generation vehicles by integrating cutting-edge middleware and hardware technologies,” said Markus Schupfner, Chief Executive Officer at Qorix.

Snapdragon, Snapdragon Ride and Digital Chassis are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

Snapdragon Digital Chassis and Snapdragon Ride are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

