QNX OS for safety integrated in Nvidia Drive AGX Thor Thor development kit at general availability

Developers can tap QNX OS for Safety 8 with Drive AGX Thor to accelerate innovation from prototype to production

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited today announced its role as a key ecosystem and integration partner in the general availability of the new Nvidia Drive AGX Thor development kit, a next-generation platform engineered to power the future of autonomous vehicles. Integrated with QNX® OS for Safety 8 and featuring leading-edge AI performance, safety features, and scalability, Nvidia Drive AGX Thor enables developers to accelerate the design, testing, and deployment of next-generation autonomous driving systems – from early-stage research to commercial production.

At its core is the Nvidia AGX Thor SoC, delivering up to 2,000 FP4 performance for generative AI and 1,000 INT8 TFLOPS. Running on this hardware is Nvidia DriveOS, a key Nvidia Halos element designed for automotive grade functional safety. The Nvidia DRIVE platform, built on the comprehensive Halos safety system, provides a foundational approach that allows developers to build the next generation of safe autonomous vehicles with diverse software stacks, sensors, and redundant computers.

As part of the DriveOS stack, developers can leverage QNX® OS for Safety, a real-time operating system pre-certified to ISO 26262 ASIL-D and ISO 21434, the automotive industry’s highest functional safety and security standards. This integration provides a trusted path for building intelligent, secure, and certifiable systems – essential for autonomous mobility.

“As vehicles become more software-defined, developers are under pressure to deliver increasingly complex systems that still meet strict safety and security standards,” said John Wall, COO and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. “The Nvidia Drive AGX Thor Development Kit, integrated with our newly released QNX OS for Safety 8, helps address that challenge by offering an industry-proven, ready-to-use platform that simplifies development and helps accelerate certification, without compromising performance.”

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to zonal and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

SOURCE: Blackberry