QNX launches QNX OS for Safety (QOS) 8.0 to accelerate development of safety- and security-critical embedded systems

Latest release allows developers to build safe, secure and reliable embedded systems

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited today launched the QNX® Operating System for Safety (QOS) 8.0 (“QOS 8.0”). This foundational, safety-certified solution is built on the high-performance, next-generation microkernel architecture of QNX® SDP 8.0, streamlining the development and certification of safety- and security-critical embedded systems like those found in the automotive, industrial, robotics, medical devices, and defense sectors.

Key to building complex mission-critical embedded applications

QOS 8.0 is pre-certified, ready-to-deploy foundational software that embeds safety and security requirements directly into the product, offering developers a clear blueprint to help achieve their safety and security objectives. By relying on this robust foundation, manufacturers can focus their vital software engineering resources on developing and certifying the components that differentiate themselves within the market, with the trust that the foundational software they use has been built with safety and security in mind.

As embedded systems grow more intelligent, interconnected, and software-defined, with emerging technologies like autonomous systems, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) accelerating this shift, there is a need for real-time execution and strict adherence to evolving safety and cybersecurity standards. These pressures are challenging development teams to deliver faster while meeting rigorous compliance requirements.

QOS 8.0 is purpose-built to address these demands head-on. It is a powerful, feature-rich, hard real-time operating system, engineered to support the most demanding embedded applications. Designed in accordance with global safety and security standards including ISO 26262 ASIL-D, IEC 61508 SIL3, IEC 62304 Class C, and ISO/SAE 21434, QOS 8.0 functions as a certified Safety Element out of Context (SEooC). This allows it to be seamlessly integrated into safety- and security-critical systems as a foundational software component, independent of the final application context, streamlining certification and accelerating time to market.

“With QOS 8.0 we’re giving developers a powerful foundation to build the next generation of safety- and security-critical embedded systems,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer, Head of Product, Engineering & Services, QNX. “When a manufacturer chooses QOS 8.0, they are choosing a software development platform that synergizes the needs of safety, security, and performance. This release reflects our deep commitment to helping customers meet the highest standards of functional safety and cybersecurity – without compromising performance or time to market. Backed by over four decades of experience in mission-critical systems and more than 15 years in safety certification, QNX continues to lead the way in enabling innovation with confidence.”

With the latest release of QOS 8.0, the microkernel has been augmented to employ the next-generation future-proof architecture, designed to maximize silicon advancements to provide fast, consistent, real-time performance for safety-security critical contexts.

QOS 8.0 provides the following:

A fully featured Hard Real-time OS based on QNX Software Development Platform 8.0

C/C++ toolchains qualified to ISO 26262 TCL3 and IEC 61508 TL3

Key safety and security artifacts that streamlines the development and certification of your safety and security-critical systems

Chris Rommel, Executive Vice President at VDC Research comments: “Today’s software-defined systems require development platforms that can serve as a foundation for safety, security, and innovation. QNX OS for Safety 8.0 provides engineers a reliable solution to address the latest safety and security standards while accelerating and streamlining their development processes for next-generation embedded system requirements, spanning across complex industries.”

QNX powers critical applications across various embedded industries and is trusted as the software foundation by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. By championing innovation and safety, QNX continues to drive the future of embedded technology, ensuring seamless integration and high performance in mission-critical environments.

To learn more please read the QNX OS For Safety Product Brief here

SOURCE: Blackberry