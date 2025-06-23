QNX and Vector sign Memorandum of Understanding to launch foundational vehicle software platform

Joint platform to streamline software-defined vehicle (SDV) development and accelerate time to market

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited and Vector today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and deliver a Foundational Vehicle Software Platform, a next-generation solution designed to help accelerate the development of software-defined vehicles (SDVs) and reduce the complexity of automotive software integration.

Strategic alliance to simplify SDV development

The Foundational Vehicle Software Platform represents a strategic collaboration between the two industry leaders, combining Vector’s safe middleware technology with QNX’s safety-certified operating system. As part of an existing integration between QNX and TTTech Auto, the platform can also be extended to include MotionWise Schedule, TTTech Auto’s deterministic, time-triggered scheduling algorithm, providing more flexibility and choice in the scheduling of platform components and applications. The Platform is built to serve as a lightweight, reliable, and optimized core for application development and deployment across electronic control units (ECUs) in modern vehicles.

Lightweight, scalable, and standards-aligned

Designed with performance, safety, and ease of use at its core, the Platform will help OEMs reduce duplicative software development and rework—enabling them to focus on delivering differentiated in-vehicle experiences while accelerating the journey from research to production and onto roads. At the same time, this initiative embodies a transformation from the traditional automotive value chain to a dynamic value network, fostering open collaboration models and aligning with key industry standards to ensure long-term ecosystem compatibility.

Early access and industry debut

“The automotive industry is at a tipping point, where software complexity threatens to outpace innovation,” said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. “By joining forces with Vector, we’re delivering a foundational platform that seeks to remove significant friction from the development process and empower OEMs to focus on what truly matters—creating transformative driving experiences for their customers. This is about building smarter, safer vehicles, faster.”

“This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance the frontier of automotive software engineering,” said Matthias Traub, President & Managing Director at Vector. “Together with QNX, we are co-developing a foundational platform that delivers best-in-class performance, combining openness, safety, and scalability. It empowers the entire ecosystem—from OEMs to developers—to build the next generation of intelligent vehicles.”

An Early Access version of the platform will be made available to selected partners later this year, enabling early prototyping, integration, and feedback. A certified release is planned for the end of 2026, meeting the highest functional safety (ISO 26262 ASIL D) and cybersecurity (ISO 21434) standards.

An early demonstration of the Foundational Vehicle Software Platform will be showcased at Automobil-Elektronik Kongress in Ludwigsburg on June 24–25, where QNX and Vector, together with TTTech Auto will jointly present additional technical and strategic insights.

