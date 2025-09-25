QEO Insurance Group partners with TruckerCloud to advance telematics-driven underwriting and claims

TruckerCloud, the leading telematics data platform for commercial auto insurance, today announced a new partnership with QEO Insurance Group

QEO Insurance Group: Proven expertise, forward-thinking approach

QEO Insurance Group has earned a reputation as a leader in commercial transportation insurance, combining technical underwriting expertise with a track record of adopting tools that improve fleet safety and operational outcomes. QEO is recognized for tailoring solutions that address the evolving challenges of transportation-focused businesses, while pushing the industry forward with data-driven risk management and claims strategies.

TruckerCloud + QEO: What this partnership enables

By leveraging TruckerCloud’s device-agnostic platform, QEO will gain capability to:

Incorporate real-time telematics and video data from a broad variety of provider systems into one unified workflow, avoiding custom development and operational bottlenecks.

Reduce premium shortfall by verifying VINs against live telematics data, ensuring accurate vehicle identification and strengthening underwriting integrity across the fleet portfolio.

Enhance underwriting accuracy by bringing in behavioral, usage, and safety metrics that better capture risk exposure across behavioral trends, geographies, and driver profiles.

Advance loss control and safety using continuous feedback loops—alerts, safety score analytics—to help fleets reduce risky behavior before it leads to losses.

Speed up claims management with faster, more reliable data to validate events, reconstruct incidents, and assess damage, improving cycle times and reducing uncertainty for both QEO and policyholders.

Leaders see long-term value

Spencer Mitchell, CEO of TruckerCloud, added: “We’re excited to work with QEO. They understand that insurance is not just about responding after losses but about shaping safer operations proactively. Our platform gives them the tools to do that, at scale, with transparency and efficiency.”

