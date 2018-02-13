Q30 / QX30 changes for 2018

INFINITI has upgraded the specifications of both the Q30 and QX30 for 2018 along with the introduction of a new cross product global grading structure, featuring the names of PURE, LUXE and SPORT.

Q30

The entry grade “PURE” (previously SE) comes equipped with standard features such as forward collision avoidance, automatic headlamps, LED running lamps, Bluetooth audio streaming and multi-function leather steering wheel.

Customers who want to choose a more complete package can either go in the comfort direction, called “LUXE”, or into sporty models, dubbed “SPORT”. Both grades offer more engine choices, along with InTouch navigation, 18” (LUXE) and 19” (SPORT) alloy wheels, dual rectangular chrome exhaust finishers and lane departure warning as standard features.

In both cases, stepping up to LUXE TECH or SPORT TECH provides an upgraded technology experience with DAB radio, intelligent cruise control and blind spot warning. Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection helps make it very easy to park and if that is not enough then auto park uses its twelve sensors to measure the dimensions of the parking spot and help steer the vehicle into it; the driver only needs to apply the accelerator and brakes.

The Q30 SPORT and SPORT TECH versions feature specific design elements such as sports bumpers with a diffuser at the back. A 20mm lower ride height features on the 2.0ltr and 2.2d engine versions.

QX30

QX30 will only feature in LUXE and LUXE TECH grades but offers design updates, with optional 19” resurfaced, 5 double spokes light alloy wheels, attributing to a more commanding look.

Both Q30 and QX30 offer a set of connected services, such as “InTouch Tracking” to track the car in case it was stolen, and “My Car Finder” to see the whereabouts of the car on a map and provide a route back to its location.

Prices start at £20,600 for the Q30 1.6t petrol version with the SPORT repositioned to offer even better value than before from £26,060.

The new Q30 and QX30 are available to order now and will be in showrooms as of March 2018.

