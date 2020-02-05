Q1 FY 2020: revenue decline as predicted, Segment Result Margin developed positively, cost-reduction measures taking effect, outlook for 2020 fiscal year confirmed

Infineon Technologies AG is today reporting results for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year (period ended 31 December 2019).

“Our well-diversified business performed robustly at the beginning of the fiscal year. Under difficult conditions, revenue fell in line with expectations. Our cost reduction measures are beginning to take effect. Those measures and several non-recurring factors caused the Segment Result to come in slightly better than expected,” said Dr. Reinhard Ploss, CEO of Infineon. “Demand for the latest generation of our silicon microphones is growing dynamically. We are also seeing signs of improvement in individual areas such as the server business. Overall, however, we do not expect to see a broad based recovery of demand before the second half of the fiscal year. Our long-term growth drivers remain intact and we are making a crucial contribution to shaping the future of mobility and energy efficiency.”

