Q by Aston Martin: DBX meets the dark art of customisation

Aston Martin’s DBX has been treated to a touch of personalisation magic through the luxury British brand’s bespoke service, Q by Aston Martin, teasing the SUVs darker side ahead of this year’s Geneva International Motor Show.

Featuring a range of bespoke ‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ and exclusive ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’ design features, this example of the brand’s recently unveiled SUV once again highlights the rule-breaking customisation that is achievable through the marque’s ‘Q by Aston Martin’ service.

Marek Reichman, Aston Martin Executive Vice President & Chief Creative Officer said, “While our designer specifications previously demonstrated an incredibly broad range of choice and expression from our existing palette of colours and materials, ‘Q by Aston Martin’ offers the tools to those who have an uninhibited desire to push the boundaries of what is achievable”.

The work of Aston Martin’s award-winning in-house design team – led by Chief Creative Officer, Marek Reichman – DBX manages to bring a level of sculpture and sleekness to a sector perhaps not normally known for elegance. The fastback look of DBX cleverly positions the visual mass of the car over the rear wheels, just as you see in Aston Martin’s sports cars, but it does so without compromising ingress and egress. Meanwhile the long wheelbase not only provides excellent interior packaging, but also allows a lower, sleeker roofline, giving elegance to the overall shape. Despite the elegance inherent in this model, Aston Martin’s darker side is personified in this unique example, portraying an aggressive, confident side of the marque through a range of bold features.

‘Q by Aston Martin – Commission’ allows customers to create tailored options for their personal specification. 22” gloss black painted wheels complement the car’s bold exterior. Inside, a bespoke diamond patterned satin chrome aluminium jewellery pack machined from solid sits amongst swathes of Obsidian Black leather. Carbon fibre machined from solid to create a technical finish clads the central console and door inserts, while an expansive single piece of herringbone carbon fibre can be found throughout the floor of the car’s storage area.

Perhaps the most eye-catching feature within the DBX’s cabin is a unique carbon fibre finish used for the car’s floating centre console and door trims. Delivering a technical finish to the car’s interior, the central piece is machined from a solid block consisting of 280 individual layers of carbon fibre, laid meticulously by hand. After a 12-hour curing process, 90-hours of five-axis milling are required to deliver the stunning finish shown today.

For customers looking for highly-exclusive yet attainable options, look no further than the ‘Q by Aston Martin – Collection’. Featuring Satin Xenon Grey paint, a carbon fibre lower exterior pack and black anodised tread and sill plaques, each of these options have previously been developed by the luxury British marque’s in-house design team and are available to order now.

Reichman added, “Of course, the example shown today is just one sphere of inspiration that can be explored, but with DBX providing the ultimate canvas to bring a vision to life, I fully expect to see a wide and broad variety of creations over the coming months”.

Aston Martin will be available at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show on stand 2229 where the DBX styled through ‘Q by Aston Martin’ will be on display from Wednesday 4 March 2020.

SOURCE: Aston Martin