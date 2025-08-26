Pure x McLaren Flex e-scooter garners attention for its ultra-compact, high-performance design

Launched in partnership with McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing, the Pure x McLaren Flex blends a unique riding experience and racing heritage in the most compact 52km-range e-scooters on the market

Pure Electric in partnership with McLaren Automotive and McLaren Racing introduce the Pure​ × ​McLaren​ Flex, a striking new addition to their ongoing collaboration…

Designed from the ground up by a world-class team of UK engineers and finished in McLaren’s signature Papaya colourway, this limited-edition scooter is built with the same focus on performance as McLaren Automotive’s supercars, while combining legendary racing aesthetics with Pure’s innovative forward-facing, ultra-compact design.

Boldly challenging the traditional approach to e-scooters, Pure’s unique riding position enables the rider to take a natural, forward-facing stance, with feet apart and a lower centre of gravity, delivering a more stable and comfortable ride.

“The Pure × McLaren Flex is built for people who live life on the move. Designed to integrate seamlessly into a dynamic lifestyle, this scooter offers a smarter, more stylish way to get around for those constantly on the go or combining different modes of transport. It’s a bold blend of performance and personality – designed to turn heads and fit effortlessly into modern life,” explains Pure Electric CEO and Founder Adam Norris.

Powerful performance is provided by a 924​W peak motor that, when partnered with Pure’s 36V battery and innovative Battery Management System, provides up to 52km (32.3-miles​) of range on a single charge and a 15.5​mph (25​km/h) top speed.

The unique, weather-proof folding design is built for easy storage and transport, fitting comfortably in a car boot, public transport racks or a small space at home. Its compact dimensions allow it to be stowed within the McLaren Artura’s under-bonnet storage compartment, making it a seamless travel companion for weekend drives, road trips, or dynamic lifestyle.

Alongside its class-leading portability, the Pure x McLaren Flex integrates advanced safety features, with Pure’s Active Steering Stabilisation technology further adding to the ease of riding by gently returning the handlebar to centre after turning. This reduces steering wobble and provides pure control at every corner, even over rough ground.

In order to increase visibility, the Pure x McLaren Flex features dynamic handlebar and footpad indicators, while an ultra-bright 150-lumens headlight and LED rear brake shine bright in all conditions.

When parked, the innovative e-scooter is digitally lockable with a PIN code via the Pure App.

The Pure​ × ​McLaren​ Flex in striking McLaren Papaya costs £1,199 and is available now from www.pureelectric.com.

The launch of the Flex represents the latest development in the successful collaboration between Pure and McLaren. The partnership’s portfolio also includes a line-up of existing Pure x McLaren models, such as the Chrome, Papaya, and Black editions, and the race-inspired MCL38 and MP4/4 editions, which pay homage to two of McLaren Formula 1 Team’s most iconic racing cars.

Specifications: Pure × McLaren Flex:

Maximum Speed: 25 km/h / 15.5mph

Maximum Range: Up to 52km (32.3 miles)

Motor Power: 500W (Nominal) / 924W (Maximum)

Max Hill Climbing Gradient: Designed for 19%

Charging Time: 5 hrs 45 mins

Weight: 16.2 kg

Folded Dimensions: 57 cm (H) × 30 cm (W) × 62 cm (L)

Unfolded Dimensions: 108 cm (H) × 60 cm (W) × 104 cm (L)

*Range may vary depending on rider weight, terrain, speed, and condition

SOURCE: Pure Electric