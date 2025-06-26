Punch Powertrain: Introducing a compact and versatile Dual Inverter for DHT applications

Punch Powertrain has successfully developed an affordable and compact 400V Dual Inverter for Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) applications

Punch Powertrain has successfully developed an affordable and compact 400V Dual Inverter for Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) applications. This new product was showcased at the recently concluded AUTO SHANGHAI 2025, where it received an overwhelming response.

The Dual Inverter was designed as a key component of Punch Powertrain’s DHT120/150 — a dual-inverter, dual-motor hybrid transmission engineered to deliver high efficiency and seamless power transitions for sub-2L gasoline engines in both Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs).

The inverter features a compact design that is 20% smaller compared to competing solutions and can be easily adapted for use in other vehicle applications. It offers scalability to accommodate varying power requirements of the two electric motors in the DHT and supports the integration of Transmission Control Unit (TCU) and Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) functionalities as a domain controller.

Key Features of the DHT Dual Inverter

Platform design: Supports a range of electric motors (60–90 kW for P1, 120–170 kW for P3)

Integrated safety: Includes Functional Safety and Cybersecurity capabilities

Domain controller compatibility: Can integrate multiple control unit functionalities

Proven software platform: Built on our global software platform, leveraging experience from successful 48V, 400V, and 800V inverter projects

SOURCE:Punch Powertrain