Punch Powertrain appoints Gaspar Gascon as Chief Technology Officer

Punch Powertrain has named Gaspar Gascon to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mr. Gascon will develop and execute the company’s technology roadmap in line with the differentiating powertrain technology solutions required by car makers worldwide.

Mr. Gascon joins Punch Powertrain from Renault Groupe where he held the role of Executive Vice President of Global Product Engineering. He builds on more than 25 years of global leadership success with the French vehicle manufacturer ultimately leading a team of around 12,000 research and development staff. Mr. Gascon’s expertise includes global automotive product development, process excellence, and lean manufacturing operations.

“We are pleased to welcome Gaspar Gascon to our senior leadership team,” said Jorge Solis, Chief Executive Officer, Punch Powertrain. “Gaspar is a superb global engineering leader who will drive the continuous improvement of our research and development organization, establish breakthrough technology partnerships and develop cost-effective powertrain solutions. Thereby, Punch Powertrain will enable car makers worldwide to shape the future of mobility.”

SOURCE: Punch Powertrain