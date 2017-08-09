PTC and KPIT launch Center of Excellence

PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) and KPIT Technologies (BSE: 532400; NSE: KPIT) today announced the opening of a Center of Excellence (CoE) at KPIT’s campus located in Pune, India. The inaugural event focused on bringing customer experience and engagement to the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) with solutions built on PTC technologies.

Demonstrations at the launch included intelliAssetTM and solutions for smart cities, smart campus, and digital journeys. Customers who attended the launch event were given demonstrations on how to improve processes and service by integrating product definition through the Industrial IoT standards of Industrie 4.0.

“It is important for companies to provide an integrated experience using Industrie 4.0 technologies,” said Probodh Chiplunkar, Head of Digital Business, KPIT. “Customers want the ability to forecast asset performance, predict changes, and prescribe action from a single application. KPIT intelliAsset™ provides just that.”

IoT solutions can offer a more seamless experience for the user, and the user experience for operators and technicians is just as important as for management. Through KPIT’s diagnostics stack and the software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications built on the ThingWorx® Industrial IoT Platform from PTC, customers can seamlessly connect and monitor remote assets, interact with business applications, and drill down to the original digital product definition stored in PLM systems. This helps improve asset utilization and reduce unplanned outages.

During the inaugural event, KPIT illustrated how companies can put the power of the digital thread into action with demonstrations of smart, connected products in digital engineering, manufacturing, and service through solutions built on PTC technologies.

“Customers who were part of the CoE launch explored how the digital thread of a manufacturing part can start with product definition, proceed through creation of the bill of materials, link back to specifications, and then flow into manufacturing,” said Robbie Morrison, Practice Director, Extended PLM, KPIT. “The digital thread links the asset from its origin to deployment and monitoring in the field.”

“KPIT is building solutions aimed at providing value for discrete and process manufacturing industries and smart cities,” said Catherine Kniker, Chief Revenue Officer, Platform Business, PTC. “Built on the ThingWorx platform, KPIT’s integrated customer-engaging applications for smart factories and asset management are designed to enable customers to accelerate their time to market in these industry settings.”

