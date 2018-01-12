Bruno Poher, Director of PSA Retail France, and Dominique Daguet, Director of PSA Retail’s platform in Bordeaux, are proud to open alongside their teams the Bouscat facility in Bordeaux, which to date is PSA Retail’s largest tri-brand (Peugeot, Citroën and DS) facility in France. Located in the northern part of the city, the brand-new facility is now the flagship sales hub for our customers and the embodiment of an ambitious vision for the region.

Nineteen months of renovation work and an investment of €10 million

Before this fully renovated space was opened to customers, an investment of €10 million along with 19 months of renovation work was required. The work was carried out in phases to ensure that the facility could continue receiving customers and providing services.

Three showrooms were renovated or built from scratch to reflect the brands’ latest identity, offering every customer a personalised experience with the brand of their choice and an after­sales service centre capable of handling large volumes.

The facility’s new layout has 10,000 sq.m. of retail space and 33,000 sq.m. of land dedicated to receiving the general public and providing the operational foundations for its various business activities.

The Bouscat facility is home to some 150 customer-oriented employees specialised in new and used car sales and after-sales service. The showroom is expecting to sell 9,000 vehicles (5,000 new cars and 4,000 used cars) over the full year and deliver more than 100,000 hours of after-sales service, for a total of €163 million in forecast revenue.

A highly efficient regional network

With the new Bouscat facility, PSA Retail can now rely on the strength of a smoothly operational platform in Bordeaux to help achieve major business objectives through the varied and completely updated offering of its three brands.

PSA Retail’s regional network is particularly well established now that it includes the following facilities: Bouscat (northern Bordeaux), Lormont (northeastern part of the city), Mérignac (western part of the city, near the airport), Pessac (southwest) and Villenave-d’Ornon (south). PSA Retail’s regional network is further rounded out by the Cestas spare parts platform, which covers the entire region of Bordeaux, delivering to BtoB customers up to three times a day.

Upon completion of the current 2018-2021 deployment plan, which also provides for the upcoming creation of a new DS showroom in Mérignac, PSA Retail will be represented in the Bordeaux region by a network of seven sites and 14 sales outlets.

Bruno Poher, Director of PSA Retail France, said: “With this new, ultra-modern tri-brand facility, along with its after-sales service centre equipped with a multi-brand body shop, Dominique Daguet and his team can earn the trust of customers in Bordeaux by offering them the highest level of service. This is their challenge, both now and in the future.”

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.