PSA Retail, a key commercial partner of the DS Automobiles, for the launch of the DS 7 Crossback

An unprecedented event is being held yesterday at the Alsace PSA Retail platform to mark the launch of the DS 7 Crossback: an exclusive initiative closely combining the worlds of retail and manufacturing to give VIP customers the chance to preview the brand’s new flagship model in its birthplace at the PSA Mulhouse plant and production teams a glimpse into the DS Store concept rolled out by PSA Retail.

PSA Retail has put the full breadth of its sales expertise at the disposal of the DS brand to make the launch of the DS 7 Crossback a success. With 60 DS Stores and DS Salons, PSA Retail is emerging as a major commercial partner for the brand in Europe.

A customised tour for VIP customers

Two VIP events have been scheduled to allow B2B customers and individual buyers of the DS 7 Crossback to witness, on site in the Mulhouse plant, the painstaking care that skilled manufacturing experts put into making the flagship model of Groupe PSA’s luxury brand.

Customers will be taken in a convoy of DS 7 Crossback from the DS Store in Strasbourg to the PSA plant in Mulhouse, where the cars are made and, most of all, they can immerse themselves in this refined and technological SUV, with an innovation and le savoir-fairesigned Paris.

The tour of the Mulhouse plant will give customers the chance to see first hand the precision and savoir-faire that go into creating these very premium vehicles.

When carmakers step up their retailing knowledge to unlock high-end synergies

The successful launch of a premium vehicle hinges above all on the ability to guarantee manufacturing and service quality upstream and downstream, along the entire length of the value chain.

That’s why PSA Retail has invited 60 managers from the Mulhouse plant to the brand new DS Store in Mulhouse to give them a taste of the environment in which the game of seduction will take place. The aim is to win over this new clientele of unconditional French luxury fans and highlight the connection between rigorous manufacturing quality and the quality standards that are synonymous with the high-end vehicle market.

Mulhouse engineers and technicians will learn about the architectural choices and stylistic codes shaping the high-end character of the DS Stores, the “Only You” programme (the DS brand’s specific high-end customer relationship programme), the process of selecting brand ambassadors tasked with marketing the DS brand and the DS 7 Crossback and the related training programmes.

PSA Retail, a major commercial partner of DS Automobiles

PSA Retail also aims to use this unique tailor-made event to showcase its role as a major partner in the DS brand’s development in Europe.

In the space of just 24 months, PSA Retail has opened no fewer than 60 DS Stores and DS Salons in 10 European countries, 15 of them in January and February 2018 alone.

