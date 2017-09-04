PSA Groupe presents Goodyear Amiens South manufacturing site with “PSA Best Plant 2017 Award”

During its 13th annual Best Supplier Award ceremony, a jury composed of representatives from PSA’s Purchasing Department recognized Goodyear’s manufacturing excellence with its “Best Plant 2017 Award” for the French manufacturing site in Amiens South.

Each year, these awards reassert the importance of supplier relations for the success of the Groupe PSA’s strategic profitable growth plan – currently captured in the Push to Pass strategy. This year, PSA Groupe awarded the accolade for Goodyear’s exceptional product quality, while being able to cope with high-volume production.

The award ceremony took place on July 12th, at the PSA facility in Poissy, France. Amiens South’ plant director, Alain Dessy, accepted the award on behalf of the Goodyear team.

“Receiving this award from the PSA Groupe is a great honor for me and the Amiens South team.“ said Dessy. “It acknowledges the great collaboration we have between our plant and PSA.”

“Goodyear’s plant in Amiens South has been a reliable partner for many years and thanks to its investments and great efforts to meet with the Groupe’s quality requirements, we are happy to present them with this well-deserved award,” added Didier Menet Supplier Development Site (SDS) at PSA Groupe.

