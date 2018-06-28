PSA Group model plans and production outlook to 2022 – a new Automotive World report

Download PSA Group model plans and production outlook to 2022 to read about PSA Group’s light vehicle operations over the next five years

“The PSA Group has given itself the interesting challenge of trying to develop an all-new brand and buy an existing one both at the same time,” says Jonathan Storey, the editor of this Automotive World report. “PSA has taken on the failing Opel/Vauxhall (OV) operation, acquired from GM last year and it is trying to establish DS as a viable independent brand.”

“Thus far, OV looks the easier challenge, offering PSA more low-hanging fruit in terms of quick cost-savings. The DS brand has been struggling, with sales falling for five successive years. However, with the recent launches of its DS7 Crossback and DS3 Crossback crossovers, there are grounds for optimism that the brand will regain lost ground.”

Based on the prospects for the four PSA brands over the next five years, says Storey, this new Automotive World report anticipates significant growth for the company, taking it close to 5 million units annually by 2022.

Table of contents

Executive summary

Introduction

Chapter 1: Company overview & strategic plan

Chapter 2: Sales, brand strategy & product development

Chapter 3: Production outlook

Appendix (excel) PSA’s future model plans by brand and model PSA’s light vehicle production by brand and model (2013-2017) PSA’s light vehicle production forecasts by brand and model (2018-2022)



Automotive World subscribers can access the report by following this link: https://www.automotiveworld.com/data/psa-group-model-plans-production-outlook-2022

For more information about Automotive World subscriptions, please head to: http://www.automotiveworld.com/subscribe/

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.