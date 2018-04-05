PSA Group: Creation of a business unit dedicated to electric vehicles. Appointment of Alexandre Guignard to head the new BU

To respond to the challenges of the energy transition and to build an efficient and coherent offering of electric mobility solutions, PSA Group is creating a Business Unit dedicated to electric vehicles, effective 1 April.

The new BU will have a global scope and will leverage all factors necessary to deliver models that meet customer expectations, in line with the highest service standards. The BU will be responsible for defining and deploying the Group’s electric vehicle strategy and rolling out the related products and services.

PSA Group aims to offer a differentiated customer experience that creates value and fosters ties with the Group, its five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS and Opel/Vauxhall, and its Free2move mobility brand.

Alexandre Guignard, is appointed Senior Vice President of the BU, responsible for the profitable development of these operations, in all regions concerned, and will lead initiatives to help meet the Group’s CO2 targets, in compliance with the 2020 and subsequent European standards for CO2 emissions.

Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Citroën, to whom the BU will report, said: “The energy transition is an opportunity that our company has seized by launching an unprecedented technological offensive made possible by our multi-energy platforms. The challenge for this Business Unit, which benefits from an experience built up over several years within the Group, will be to provide the best vehicles at the best time to satisfy our customers and thereby ensure the best economic conditions for launching PSA Group’s electric vehicles into the market.”

