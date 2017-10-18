PSA Aftermarket is pursuing its multi-brand strategy and presenting innovations from its brands

Attending the Equip’Auto trade show with five of its aftersales brands, Groupe PSA is continuing to roll out its multi-brand Aftermarket strategy, which is one of the cornerstones of the Push to Pass strategic plan.

Groupe PSA’s objective in the aftersales sector involves meeting the needs of all aftersales customers across the world, whatever their budget, brand or the age of their vehicle.

Distrigo is the distribution brand for the Group’s multi-brand spare parts. In Europe, the Group’s commercial and logistical offensive has resulted in the development of a competitive network of 131 Distrigo hubs, which are already in operation. It is now being rolled out on an international scale, particularly in Latin America.

Eurorepar is Groupe PSA’s multi-brand spare parts label for maintenance and wear. At the Equip’Auto trade show, Eurorepar will be presenting:

Eurorepar Reliance, a world premiere of its new range of tyres.

A world premiere of its new range of garage equipment.

Many new products.

Its new website Eurorepar.com, a direct link between the brand and its customers.

FORWELT is a consumables brand for bodywork professionals. This compact brand, which is structured around repairers’ requirements, has been developed in order to meet the needs of the entire bodywork repair process. It improves the performance and productivity of professionals while offering high-quality products which represent value for money.

Euro Repar Car Service, the Group’s maintenance and repair multi-brand network, is continuing its expansion in France and across the world. In just one year, it was launched in 12 new countries, including the United Kingdom, Poland, China, Brazil and Tunisia.

The company is increasing its marketing and digital communications, and will be in attendance at Equip’Auto, presenting noteworthy additions to its services to general motorists and members:

A new range of used vehicles and relevant warranties.

Maintenance contracts.

Autobutler.fr is a web platform for creating maintenance and repair quotations online, launched in France in September 2017. Autobutler’s objective is to make relationships between motorists and mechanics smoother and easier. The platform was created in Denmark in 2010 and has since been rolled out in four new countries. Groupe PSA’s acquisition of the company in 2016 aims to accelerate its international expansion.

Equip’Auto, the international trade show for automotive aftersales and services for mobility will hold its 24th edition from Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 October 2017 at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. This event brings together more than 1,200 brands and exhibitors and 95,000 professionals working in automotive markets.

