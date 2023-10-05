Prototype of the eActros 600 with a weight of 40 tons travels 530 kilometers from Stuttgart to South Tyrol without intermediate charging – a total of more than 1,000 kilometers with one intermediate charge

Development engineers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks have successfully completed a test run across the Alps with the battery electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage

Development engineers from Mercedes-Benz Trucks have successfully completed a test run across the Alps with the battery electric eActros 600 for long-distance haulage. The engineers drove the prototype, which had been loaded up to 40 tons, from Stuttgart – via the steep rise to the Swabian Jura mountain range at Aichelberg, Kufstein and the Brenner Highway – to Bolzano in South Tyrol. Despite the demanding topography, the e-truck managed the 530 kilometer trip completely without intermediate charging and arrived in Bolzano after a roughly seven hour journey. After a single charge, the engineers started off on the home run – once again with no intermediate charging. This means the fully loaded eActros 600 traveled more than 1,000 kilometers with only one stop for charging. This test result was made possible by the combination of an efficient drive, high battery capacity and high-performance recuperation.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck