Proterra launches cloud-based EV fleet charging software platform

Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the Delaware Transit Corporation (DTC), operator of DART transit services, as its first customer to operate Proterra’s new fully-integrated fleet and energy management software platform, Valence.

Valence is a cloud-based, software-as-a-service platform designed to optimise commercial electric vehicle fleet deployments. Valence provides a comprehensive suite of solutions to commercial electric vehicle fleet operators, including tools for data analytics and reporting, vehicle and charger diagnostics as well as charger optimisation and energy management.

Through its smart energy management capabilities, Valence is designed to improve the total cost of ownership for electric vehicle fleet operators by optimising costs associated with EV charging. Proterra’s Valence team works with customers to understand operational requirements and electricity rates in order to design optimised charging strategies that best serve customer needs. A key strategy is demand charge reduction, which is implemented in Valence by minimising EV charging during peak electricity usage periods. Within the first month of utilising Valence, DTC was able to save 23.8% on its average price of fuel, based on the specific electricity rate structure determined by DTC’s electric utility. The cost-saving benefits of Valence’s charge management feature that customers can realise may vary based on vehicle routes and electricity rates

“DTC is delighted to see how much our agency was able to save in operational costs by using Valence,” said DTC CEO John Sisson. “We will continue to embrace advanced technology that will take our agency to the next level of vehicle transportation. As DTC continues to further its commitment to zero-emission fleets, we’re glad to have Proterra as our partner to guide us through the process.”

Proterra offers an end-to-end electrification solution that includes heavy-duty EV batteries and transit vehicles, drivetrains, charging infrastructure, and fleet and energy management software. This end-to-end technology suite can unlock a seamless electrification experience for transit agencies and other commercial EV customers while enabling comprehensive access to operational data to improve performance and lower costs.

“Proterra is thrilled to see the positive impact Valence is already delivering for customers like DART. From batteries and buses to chargers and software, our comprehensive technology platform is helping fleet operators cut costs, enhance performance and improve the overall electrification experience,” said Chris Bailey, Proterra’s Chief Business Officer.

In addition to integrating Valence into the agency’s EV fleet, DTC also recently received six new 35-foot Proterra ZX5 battery-electric buses, with another six buses expected to arrive soon. This deployment is a continuation of DTC’s plan to eliminate emissions from their transit fleet by 50% by the year 2030.

SOURCE: Proterra