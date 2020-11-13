Proterra announces Gareth Joyce as President of Proterra Powered and Energy

BURLINGAME, Calif. – Proterra, a leading innovator in heavy-duty electric transportation, today announced Gareth Joyce as president of its Proterra Powered™ and Energy business units.

As president of Proterra Powered and Energy, Gareth will lead Proterra’s growing business as a provider of its electric vehicle technology to commercial manufacturers and charging infrastructure solutions for heavy-duty electric fleets. In his role, Gareth will report directly to Proterra’s Chief Executive Officer Jack Allen.

“Proterra is thrilled to welcome Gareth to our team. This is an exciting time for Proterra Powered and Energy as vehicle manufacturers and fleet operators choose Proterra to power their commercial vehicles. Under Gareth’s leadership we look forward to accelerating our work to deliver clean, quiet transportation to more communities,” said Proterra CEO Jack Allen.

“Proterra is on the leading edge of the technologies that will address our environmental sustainability challenges and climate change by helping businesses and fleet operators electrify their commercial vehicles. I’m excited to join the Proterra team as we work to deliver even greater impact for our customers and the environment,” Joyce said.

Gareth Joyce brings 20 years of experience in the automotive and airline industries. Gareth joins Proterra after most recently serving as Delta Air Lines’s first chief sustainability officer, where he was responsible for overseeing Delta’s efforts toward becoming carbon neutral and a responsible steward of our environment. Prior to joining Delta, Gareth held a variety of senior leadership positions with Mercedes-Benz throughout South Africa, Europe and North America – having served as vice president of Customer Service for Mercedes-Benz North America and finally as the president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Canada.

Proterra Powered leverages Proterra’s electric vehicle technology and expertise to help commercial vehicle manufacturers electrify their vehicles. Proterra battery systems are utilized by world-class OEMs to introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles, including electric school buses, coach buses, delivery vans, and low-floor cutaway shuttle buses. To date, Proterra Powered has helped world-class OEMs like Thomas Built Buses, Van Hool, Freightliner Custom Chassis Corporation (FCCC), Bustech, and Optimal-EV introduce 100% battery-electric vehicles that are powered by Proterra electric vehicle technology.

Proterra Energy™ fleet solutions offers a turn-key approach to delivering the complete energy ecosystem for heavy-duty electric fleets including charging infrastructure design, build, financing, operations, maintenance and energy optimization. Proterra recently unveiled its new, high-powered charging solution designed to enable the electrification of large-scale vehicle fleets.

SOURCE: Proterra