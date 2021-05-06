Proterra announces election of Joan Robinson-Berry to board of directors

Proterra Inc, a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the election of Joan Robinson-Berry to the company’s board of directors

Proterra Inc (“Proterra”), a leading innovator in commercial vehicle electrification technology, today announced the election of Joan Robinson-Berry to the company’s board of directors.

A distinguished leader with extensive experience in the technology and engineering fields, Ms. Robinson-Berry recently retired from a 35-year career with The Boeing Company.

During her career with The Boeing Company, Ms. Robinson-Berry held leadership positions in global engineering, maintenance and modifications for all Boeing government and commercial product lines. Most recently, Ms. Robinson-Berry served as Senior Vice President and Chief Engineer for Boeing Global Services where she was responsible for product and services safety, technical integrity and engineering. Ms. Robinson-Berry previously held roles including Vice President and General Manager of Boeing South Carolina and Vice President of Supplier Management and Chief Procurement Officer for The Boeing Company’s Shared Services Group business unit.

Ms. Robinson-Berry earned a B.S. degree in Engineering Technology from California State Polytechnic University-Pomona and an MBA in Engineering and Industrial Management from West Coast University. She has received extensive recognition for her work in STEM and currently serves on the Cal Poly Pomona Philanthropic Foundation Board as well as the Boards of Directors for both Valmont Industries, Inc. and Unaka Company Inc.

“Proterra is delighted to welcome Joan to our board of directors,” said Jack Allen, Proterra CEO and Chairman of the company’s board of directors. “Joan is an accomplished engineering leader whose deep skillset, expertise, and experience with world-class manufacturers will help accelerate our company’s growth and mission.”

“Proterra’s mission is to advance EV technology to deliver the world’s best performing commercial vehicles. I am excited to have the opportunity to join the Proterra Board at a time when transportation needs are changing,” said Ms. Robinson-Berry.

SOURCE: Proterra