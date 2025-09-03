proteanTecs unveils industry-leading voltage and thermal sensor built for 2nm

proteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, today announced the availability of its silicon-proven, VDD-core only, LVTS™ (Local Voltage and Thermal Sensor), with a built-in fast over-temperature alert capability, for the 2nm process node

proteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data monitoring solutions for advanced electronics, today announced the availability of its silicon-proven, VDD-core only, LVTS™ (Local Voltage and Thermal Sensor), with a built-in fast over-temperature alert capability, for the 2nm process node. This breakthrough technology offers unparalleled accuracy and integration, resolving the growing limitations of traditional thermal sensing methods.

As chipmakers push toward high-performance applications in AI, cloud computing, ADAS, and high-scale telecommunications infrastructure, managing heat and voltage fluctuations becomes mission-critical. At 2nm and below, diode-based and ring-oscillator sensors fall short due to integration and accuracy constraints. In response, proteanTecs has developed LVTS, a next-generation sensor that delivers ±1.0°C temperature accuracy and ±1.5% voltage accuracy, all while using low-voltage core transistors, a first for GAA-based designs.‍

“2nm is a tipping point for the industry, where legacy approaches to thermal sensing simply don’t cut it,” said Evelyn Landman, co-founder and CTO of proteanTecs. “LVTS provides an accurate, low-power, and easy-to-integrate solution that enables full-chip coverage and real-time alerts, giving chipmakers the confidence to scale to the most advanced nodes.”‍

The LVTS sensor is already silicon-proven in 5nm, 3nm, and now 2nm, and has been adopted by leading semiconductor companies as part of proteanTecs’ broader deep data analytics portfolio for real-time reliability and performance monitoring.‍

It can be seamlessly integrated into proteanTecs’ HW IP Monitoring System, for real-time monitoring – making LVTS a vital addition to chipmaker power and RAS strategies.

The company also announced two additional LVTS variants. The first adds external voltage measurement, to extend the measured voltage range down to zero volts. The second is designed as a monitoring hub with extremely small remote thermal sensors for hot spot temperature measurements. These versions expand flexibility and coverage for diverse design requirements.

