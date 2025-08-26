proteanTecs and Dream Chip Technologies announce collaboration to advance functional safety in automotive and HPC markets

proteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, and Dream Chip Technologies, a Tessolve Company and a leading provider of advanced Image Signal Processors (ISP), today announced a strategic collaboration to bring to market an advanced solution for next-generation imaging applications

proteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, and Dream Chip Technologies, a Tessolve Company and a leading provider of advanced Image Signal Processors (ISP), today announced a strategic collaboration to bring to market an advanced solution for next-generation imaging applications. The joint initiative targets high-performance, scalable, and safety-compliant systems targeted at automotive and other critical sectors like industrial, aerospace, and robotics, using the combination of HPC and computer vision.

Dream Chip Technologies’ modular ISP architecture enables seamless scalability, allowing customers to customize imaging pipelines to match specific application demands. Its low-latency design ensures optimal performance with minimal resource usage, and its silicon-proven implementation adheres to ISO 26262 safety standards, delivering consistent real-world reliability.‍

As part of this collaboration, the two companies will integrate proteanTecs’ on-chip embedded monitors into Dream Chip Technologies’ SoC Design Platform to enhance functional safety (FuSa), system reliability and mission profiles, and optimize power/performance envelopes. Leveraging proteanTecs’ advanced deep data applications, the combined solution introduces real-time, workload-aware predictive monitoring. By identifying the severity of emerging issues and providing early warning signals and actionable insights, this integration ensures safer, more resilient, and optimized imaging devices.‍

“The automotive industry demands the highest levels of safety and reliability,” said Dr. Jens Benndorf, CEO at Dream Chip Technologies. “As ISP adoption and platform enabled large scale SoC design expands across ADAS and autonomous driving systems, our collaboration with proteanTecs enables next-level visibility and ML-based predictive intelligence. Our joint customers will benefit from improved system robustness, elevated performance, and an enhanced level of security and safety.”‍

“Imaging solutions, especially in automotive and aerospace applications, face increasing demands for speed, image quality, efficiency, and reliability,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs.“Combining proteanTecs’ chip telemetry, which provides continuous monitoring and predictive insights, with Dream Chip Technologies’ uniquely customizable and flexible ISP architecture, makes for an ideal partnership to meet these advanced imaging challenges.”‍

Both proteanTecs and Dream Chip Technologies bring proven technologies backed by customer success stories and real-world application results in advanced SoCs down to 2nm, delivering measurable return on investment and underscoring value as critical enablers of advanced customizable chip development.

SOURCE: proteanTec