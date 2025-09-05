Protean Electric to showcase IWM technology offering cost reductions over advanced e-axles at IAA Mobility

Protean Electric (Protean), a global leader in in-wheel motor (IWM) technology, has announced a major milestone in electric powertrain development

Protean Electric (Protean), a global leader in in-wheel motor (IWM) technology, has announced a major milestone in electric powertrain development. Its latest generation of ProteanDrive, entering production in 2026, will achieve price parity with twin e-axle solutions and offer lower vehicle costs. The UK-based firm with a global footprint will be showcasing this new IWM and its advancements at the upcoming IAA Mobility show on 9 to 12 September.

Already nominated by a European OEM in a performance EV set for SOP in 2026, the new Pm18 2500 is the first in-wheel motor that has displaced a twin e-axle set-up due to lower costs and improved functionality. This new product, delivering over 2500Nm and 220kW per wheel motor, allows vehicle acceleration of close to 3 seconds to 100km/h and confirms Protean’s position as the first IWM supplier to deliver production-ready, high-performance IWMs for passenger car applications.

Protean’s IWMs not only match the e-axle price but also offer overall vehicle manufacturing cost reductions too. Protean’s IWM simplifies component complexity and eliminates traditional driveline elements, alongside a streamlined production process. For OEMs this offers two clear advantages: seamless integration of EV technology into existing platforms with minimal disruption, and – for new architectures – greater modularity, increased space efficiency; plus enhanced overall efficiency and performance metrics.

“We have always believed that in-wheel motors make better EVs, and we are able to prove that today. In this industry better must also means cheaper, without sacrificing quality or performance.” said Protean Electric CEO, Andrew Whitehead. “As twin e-axle systems become commonplace, we have shown we can displace them with our ProteanDrive solutions, to deliver cost-effective solutions offering more customer value. We are excited to showcase this at IAA Mobility 2025.”

From the 9 to 12 September inclusive, Protean will be showcasing the latest ProteanDrive products and technology at IAA Mobility; in Hall A3, Stand B01.

SOURCE: Protean