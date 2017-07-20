Proseat produces BMW seat covers with the automated KUKA laser system

Proseat, the leading manufacturer of foam parts for the automotive industry, will rely on the know-how of KUKA Industries in the production of the BMW seat covers. An automated CO2 laser system brings the complex 3D geometries into shape. In contrast to the proposed method of punching, the laser achieves clean and clear cuts.
Unconventional automation solution for the automotive industry
Now Proseat has two KUKA laser systems. Every 50 seconds, the factory in Poland produces complete seat elements for BMW. The attempt to shape the complex 3D geometries with punching failed. The fabric frazzled. A partner with know-how and experience for the implementation was quickly found: KUKA has been testing and developing processes at the subsidiary in Obernburg, Germany, for more than 20 years in order to process various materials as efficiently as possible. The first laser automation cell was created in 1998. And so Proseat was surprised by the automation specialist with the laser technology, which is rather unusual for non-metallic materials.
Automation at a glance