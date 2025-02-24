Proposal for Board of Directors of AB Volvo

The Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes the re-election of the Chairman of the Board Pär Boman, as well as Board members Matti Alahuhta, Bo Annvik, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm

The Election Committee of AB Volvo proposes the re-election of the Chairman of the Board Pär Boman, as well as Board members Matti Alahuhta, Bo Annvik, Jan Carlson, Eric Elzvik, Martha Finn Brooks, Kurt Jofs, Martin Lundstedt, Kathryn V. Marinello, Martina Merz and Helena Stjernholm.

The Election Committee of AB Volvo comprises representatives of four of the company’s largest shareholders, who together represent approximately 16.4 percent of the shares and approximately 39.9 percent of the votes, and the Chairman of the Board Pär Boman. The members who represent the largest shareholders are Fredrik Persson (AB Industrivärden), Anders Oscarsson (AMF and AMF Funds), Carina Silberg (Alecta) and Anders Algotsson (AFA Insurance).

SOURCE: Volvo Group