Progressive’s Ziegler elected chair of IIHS Board of Directors

Scott Wesley Ziegler, general manager of personal lines at Progressive Insurance, has been elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2023

Scott Wesley Ziegler, general manager of personal lines at Progressive Insurance, has been elected chair of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s Board of Directors for 2023. Ziegler takes over from Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer of PEMCO, who remains on the Board.

“The mission of preventing traffic deaths and injuries is deeply personal to me,” said Ziegler, recalling his late brother, who lived for decades with the effects of a traumatic brain injury he suffered in a crash at age 21. “Having seen firsthand the devastation that one crash can cause, I’m grateful to be able to contribute in a small way to the Institute’s work.”

“We all have a personal stake in the safety of our roads, but Scott understands this more than most people,” said David Harkey, president of IIHS and the Highway Loss Data Institute. “We’re grateful to be working closely with him as we confront a variety of safety challenges that are pushing crash deaths in the wrong direction.”

Ziegler expressed gratitude for the work of his predecessor and emphasized the Board’s continuing commitment to ensuring the Institute receives the support it needs.

The Board’s new vice chair is Bill Westrate, president and chief executive officer of American Family Insurance.

Other current IIHS Board members are:

Neil Alldredge, president and chief executive officer, National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

Allen Anderson, senior vice president and chief underwriting officer, personal lines, Selective Insurance

Michael Arnold, operations vice president, property and casualty claims, State Farm Insurance Companies

Steven Berg, vice president, assistant line leader, personal risk services, CHUBB

Dan Clapp, executive vice president, Shelter Insurance Companies

Cody Cook, senior vice president, claims, Erie Insurance Group

Brian Deephouse, vice president, membership and insurance product management, Auto Club Enterprises

Ben Ewbank, personal auto product lead, The Hartford

Stephanie Grobin, senior vice present, property and casualty chief underwriting and product officer, American National

Daniel Halsey, president, personal lines, The Hanover Insurance Group

David Harkey, president, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety

Jeffery Hay, chief underwriting officer, Donegal Insurance Group

Bronwyn Koopman, head of auto product, Farmers Insurance Group

Robert Lyon, president and chief executive officer, Rockingham Insurance

Chris Malone, senior vice president and chief financial officer, NJM Insurance Group

Stan McNaughton, president and chief executive officer, PEMCO Mutual Insurance Company

Chad Mirock, vice president of personal lines, COUNTRY Financial

Michael Moore, vice president, personal lines field product, Nationwide

Ted Murphy, chief operations officer, Amica Mutual Insurance Company

Tim Nee, chief operating officer, The Responsive Auto Insurance Company

Ginger Purgatorio, senior vice president, product management, Allstate Insurance Group

Holly Reston, senior executive, underwriting, North Carolina Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company

Don Robinson, vice president, GEICO Corporation

Steve Rulison, senior vice president, product management, Liberty Mutual Insurance

David A. Sampson, president and chief executive officer, American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Duane Sanders, executive vice president and president, property and casualty division, Kemper Corporation

Todd Walker, chief actuary, CSAA Insurance Group

Andrew Woods, vice president, personal lines – research and development, The Travelers Companies, Inc.

SOURCE: IIHS