Production starts for Praga Bohema

Praga, one of the world’s oldest car brands, has confirmed its first road-legal hypercar has entered production in a dedicated facility in the Czech Republic.

The Praga Bohema – first revealed in prototype form in late-2022 – will be hand-built in very low numbers over the next four years and could well be the last all-new petrol-powered hypercar. At below 1,000kgs and 700hp, the all-carbon aero-driven two-seater is set to be a dramatic addition to hypercar collectors’ garages.

Tomas Kasparek, owner of Praga Cars, said; “This is an important milestone for Praga in our long 117-year history. We’re especially proud to be commencing production only one year after revealing the Bohema prototype car. We are monitoring every stage of the build process very closely to make sure that the Bohema production car matches, and even exceeds, our customers’ expectations.”

First customers of the €1.36m road-legal hypercar were recently invited to visit Praga’s bespoke assembly facility to see the hand-building process, which focuses on the highest quality materials, build and finish. Praga’s first Bohema clients also had the opportunity to experience the final production specification Bohema on its standard Pirelli Trofeo R tyres on icy Czech roads, ahead of its public reveal scheduled for Spring 2024.

The first customer Bohema handover will take place in Europe in the first half of 2024; the car will feature a unique specification to celebrate the occasion. In addition to the European cars, handovers are being planned in the UAE and USA in 2024, with Praga now scheduling Bohema production in 2025.

The start of production for the Bohema follows the completion of Praga’s intensive on-road pre-production development and on-track ride-and-drive test programmes through 2023 at locations including Spa-Francorchamps, the Red Bull Ring and Nürburgring. Advice and performance expertise has been sourced from some of the world’s best drivers on road and track, including F1 and IndyCar driver, Romain Grosjean, Ben Collins, former Stig of BBC’s Top Gear, and Praga’s Chief Test Driver, and experienced GT racer, Josef Kral.

Ben Collins, Praga R1 racing driver and Bohema test driver, said; “This Summer I travelled across Europe and the Middle East showcasing the Praga Bohema to customers and sharing the unique experience it delivers. As the car goes into production we are one step closer to seeing these incredible cars in customers’ hands on the street, on the track and doing what they were made for. 2024 will be a very special year for Praga and their customers.”

Limited test drive opportunities in Europe and the UK will begin in Spring before Praga activates its North American and Middle East Bohema launch programmes in 2024.

Mark Harrison, Sales & Marketing Director at Praga Cars, said: “This is a proud moment for everyone at Praga and an exciting time for our first customers; they have come on this journey with us that has quickly moved from presenting the car in prototype form to production starting. Praga is new to the hypercar market, but the product quality, pricing, launch programme and, most importantly, the car’s performance are generating excitement and interest. I’m looking forward to seeing the first car handed over.”

SOURCE: Praga