Production start of Acura Integra signals return of iconic model; Being built for first time in America

Associates at Marysville Auto Plant become first to build Integra in the U.S.

Associates at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) today heralded the return of the iconic Integra to the Acura lineup with the start of mass production of the next-generation 2023 Acura Integra sport compact. Honda has built Acura models in America since 1995, but this is the first time the Integra has been built in the U.S¹.

With the addition of the Integra, the Acura lineup currently features five distinct models – also including the TLX sport sedan, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles, and the electrified NSX Type S, all built in Ohio.

“We are proud the Marysville Auto Plant has been chosen as the exclusive global production home for the 2023 Acura Integra that will play a key role in attracting the next generation of driving enthusiasts to the Acura brand,” said Arjun Jayaraman, plant lead at MAP. “The fact that we build all Acura vehicles in Ohio speaks to our experienced workforce and highlights the confidence Honda has in our associates to build the quality cars and light trucks our customers love. And as a former owner of a 1990 Integra, I know the excitement this vehicle provides and the end result of our associates’ efforts is an incredibly fun-to-drive next generation Acura product.”

The 2023 Integra returns one of the brand’s most iconic nameplates to the Acura lineup, delivering a premium, exhilarating driving experience and a sleek liftback design to a new generation of enthusiast drivers. A premium sport compact inspired by the fun-to-drive spirit of previous Integras, the 2023 model will arrive at dealers beginning in early June with a starting price of $30,800, to become the new performance gateway of the Acura brand.

As the only five-door liftback in the premium sport compact segment, Integra offers sleek style while benefitting from the extended cargo flexibility enabled by the liftback bodystyle. The new Integra is powered by a high-output, 200 horsepower turbocharged engine, built at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, paired with either a segment-exclusive 6-speed manual or a continuously variable transmission (CVT). Integra’s ultra-rigid body structure and sport-tuned chassis are tuned for an exhilarating driving experience.

As with every Acura model, Integra benefits from Acura’s Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, which is designed for improved crash compatibility between vehicles of varying sizes, such as an SUV and a small car, and occupant protection in angled frontal collisions. A new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure are all engineered to route crash energy around the cabin, rather than through it.

Manufacturing the 2023 Acura Integra Sport Compact

The Marysville Auto Plant is the exclusive global producer of the next-generation 2023 Acura Integra. Integra is produced on the same line as the Acura TLX sport sedan at the Marysville Auto Plant. MAP associates leveraged their four decades of experience to take on several new challenges to build the allnew 2023 Acura Integra. This included new production technologies and processes.

Associates overcame a number of challenges related to the COVID pandemic to prepare the Integra for mass production. This included members of the new model team working remotely and the inability of MAP associates to travel to Japan to collaborate onsite with the R&D team. The production team overcame these challenges by utilizing video tools in the plant to livestream trial production and collaborating remotely on design changes and processes that now make it easier for associates to build Integra with the high level of quality customers expect from an Acura product.

MAP has established a new interactive associate training process starting with Integra – utilizing a virtual teaching system. The training makes the associate familiar with the product, their production process and types of tools needed for their job before they see the actual product.

The sleek, fastback styling of the Acura Integra liftback is much different than the vertical tailgate for the Honda CR-V, also built at MAP. The design of the Integra liftback required new equipment or processes in the weld, paint and assembly areas.

MAP is an industry leader in the application of laser-brazing technology to join the roof to the body side panels for a seamless exterior appearance and an even stronger vehicle body. For Integra, the stylish, flat roof design created a new challenge compared to other products with laser brazed roofs (Acura TLX, Honda Accord). MAP’s weld associates applied their experience with dual beam laser technology to overcome the challenges and fulfil the Integra styling requirements.

Honda installed entirely new instrument panel production equipment at MAP to create the soft and seamless instrument panel that will provide Integra customers with a sporty and personal cabin. The new process heats and stretches the material covering the instrument panel to create a clean and seamless appearance.

Honda’s Anna Engine Plant in Anna, Ohio builds the VTEC®-enhanced DOHC 1.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 200 horsepower and 192 lb.-ft. of torque.

SOURCE: Honda