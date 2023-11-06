Production of the all-new Toyota C-HR starts, including a plug-in hybrid variant using a locally assembled battery

New bolder Toyota C-HR designed, developed and manufactured in Europe

Toyota Motor Europe (TME) has started production of the all-new Toyota C-HR, including its first European battery assembly, at its plant in Sakarya, Turkey. With a new investment of €308 million injected into its manufacturing facilities, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey (TMMT) is Toyota’s first European plant to produce plug-in hybrid vehicles.

When first introduced, the Toyota C-HR set a new styling benchmark in the European C-SUV segment with its dramatic, sharp-edged design closer to the look of sports coupes. The new model which further stretches its design boldness has been developed and engineered in Europe. Since its launch, the Toyota C-HR has maintained a strong sales performance across its lifecycle with cumulative sales of over 800,000 vehicles. During this period, Toyota C-HR attracted many new customers helping to move the Toyota brand’s European market share from 4% to 7%.

The all-new Toyota C-HR comes with four electrified powertrains: 1.8 and 2.0-litre Hybrid Electric (HEV) models, 2.0-litre HEV model with intelligent all-wheel drive (AWD-i) and 2.0-litre Plug-in Hybrid Electric (PHEV) model. In Europe’s largest, most competitive SUV market, Toyota C-HR’s entirely electrified line-up offers diverse options of affordable and practical low carbon emission vehicles that meet customer needs and accelerates the pace of CO2 emissions reduction.

Toyota has invested €308 million to modernise TMMT’s production lines in view of further electrification with total investment in the Sakarya plant now reaching €2.5 billion.

The new investment further diversifies TMMT’s production. In addition to the Corolla Sedan and the all-new Toyota C-HR PHEV, plug-in batteries will be assembled for the first time in Europe. The new battery line has the capacity to assemble 75,000 battery units annually.

We are excited by the launch of the new Toyota C-HR and TMMT’s expanded production facilities. The capability to produce a plug-in hybrid variant with locally assembled batteries will further expand Toyota’s multi-technology offer towards its target of 100% CO2 reduction in its vehicle line-up in Europe1 by 2035. Yoshihiro Nakata, Toyota Motor Europe President

Toyota is committed to achieving full carbon neutrality in Europe by 2040 and is targeting carbon neutrality in all its European manufacturing facilities by 2030. TMMT is progressing towards this goal by implementing measures to minimise energy consumption and switching to renewable energy. These measures include new paint shop technologies which minimise CO2 emissions, zero-carbon ventilation systems and the use of solar energy.

This milestone will further add to the competitiveness of our plant which is already recognised amongst Toyota plants globally for its strong manufacturing foundation and its ability to consistently deliver high quality. Most of all, we are proud to make key contribution to Toyota’s electrification strategy and carbon neutrality goals. Erdoğan Şahin, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Turkey President & CEO

1 Europe = EU, EEA & UK

SOURCE: Toyota