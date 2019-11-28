Production of new ŠKODA Octavia begins at main plant in Mladá Boleslav

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana. ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 59 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.The first fourth-generation Octavia rolled off the production line today at ŠKODA AUTO’s Mladá Boleslav plant. The latest edition of the brand’s bestseller is more spacious, safer, better connected and more emotive. It is setting new benchmarks in its segment and is perfectly equipped to build on the success of its predecessors: with around 400,000 units delivered each year, the Octavia is a favourite amongst European customers. To date, the carmaker has manufactured more than 6.5 million units of its bestseller, which is one of the most popular compact models in the Czech Republic, Austria, Finland and Switzerland.

Michael Oeljeklaus, ŠKODA AUTO Board Member for Production and Logistics, stressed: “The start of production of the new Octavia at our main plant in Mladá Boleslav marks the beginning of a new chapter in the impressive success story of our brand’s icon. We have invested into renovating our production lines, enabling us to manufacture the best Octavia ever, in time for its 60th anniversary.”

The new Octavia rolls off the assembly line in production hall M13 at ŠKODA’s headquarters in Mladá Boleslav. ŠKODA built the first modern-day Octavia there more than 20 years ago. For the production of the new Octavia, the company has prepared its facilities to incorporate innovative processes and technologies; robots are also used for numerous complex and physically demanding production steps. What’s more, innovative technologies meant that ŠKODA employees’ workstations could be designed particularly ergonomically. Each day, 1,150 of the fourth-generation Octavia leaves the plant – which is one of the most state-of-the-art and eco-friendliest of its kind in Europe – to be delivered to customers all around the world.

More spacious, better connected and more emotive: the new ŠKODA Octavia

The new ŠKODA Octavia celebrated its world premiere at the National Gallery in Prague’s Trade Fair Palace on 11 November. Just like its predecessor, the model’s latest generation also boasts a modern design and advanced technology, combined with exemplary efficiency, ground-breaking practicality and superior quality. In addition to an even more generous amount of space, an array of equipment usually reserved for higher-tier vehicles, innovative connectivity features and improved assistance systems ensure even greater comfort and safety. The new Octavia is, for example, the first-ever ŠKODA to offer a head-up display that projects the most important information onto the windscreen in clear view of the driver.

SOURCE: ŠKODA